‘Taken’ Honest Trailer confirms: These movies are dumb, offensive and ridiculous

Liam Neeson's “Taken” movies just got told.

The latest edition of Screen Junkies' Honest Trailers series takes aim at the wildly-popular Liam Neeson action franchise, which over the course of two films (and counting!) has trafficked in lazy, offensive stereotypes of Eastern Europeans, shown an almost pornographic adherence to brutal displays of violence and given Oscar nominee Liam Neeson the ungodly task of spouting inane dialogue like “I will tear down the Eiffel Tower if I have to!”

Even worse? Suggesting that any teenager in 2009 would leave the country to follow U2 around.