The Decemberists earn their first No. 1 on The Billboard 200

#Katy Perry #Taylor Swift
01.26.11 8 years ago

The Decemberists sold just shy of 100,000 copies of their new “The King Is Dead,” good enough for the band”s very first No. 1 on The Billboard 200 albums sales chart.

The 94,000 copies mark a high-water sales high for the group, and easily bests the dismal last couple of weeks on the tally, which has boasted the very lowest in sales for No. 1 records (both below 60,000).

The Decemberist”s previous bests were with 2009″s “The Hazards of Love,” which topped out at No. 14 with 19,000.

“Kidz Bop 19” comes in at No. 2 with 70,000.

The Script has itself a brand new best week, with the No. 3 entry of “Science & Faith” (49,000). Their best was previously at No. 64 (9,000).

Social Distortion is back, starting “Hard Times and Nursery Rhymes” at No. 4 with 46,000. That, too, is a new peak, doing better than the previous No. 29; “Rhymes” is their first for Epitaph.

Right behind that, another debut: Gregg Allman”s first solo set in 14 years, “Low Country Blues,” bows at No. 5 with 36,000.

The rest of the top tier looks a little like this: Bruno Mars” “Doo-Wops & Hooligans” moves No. 4 to No. 6 (34,000, +6%), Katy Perry”s “Teenage Dream” ascends No. 13 to No. 7 (33,000, +42%), Taylor Swift”s “Speak Now” slips No. 3 to No. 8 (31,000, -13%), Nicki Minaj”s “Pink Friday” descends No. 5 to No. 9 (28,000, -11%) and Mumford & Sons” “Sigh No More” drops No. 9 to No. 10 (27,000, +2%).

Sales this week are up 8% compared to last week and down 10% compared to the same week last year. Sales for the year are down 11% so far.
 

Around The Web

TOPICS#Katy Perry#Taylor Swift
TAGSKATY PERRYkidz bopSocial DistortionTAYLOR SWIFTThe Billboard 200the decemberistsThe Script

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP