This Week in Superhero Movies: Is Warner Bros. zeroing in on a new Batman?

Even with Comic-Con a distant memory and no new superhero movies opening this week (gasp!), there’s still plenty of news about spandex-clad heroes and villains, including buzz about “Superman vs. Batman” — Is Warner Bros. already zeroing in on a new Batman? — and “The Avengers: Age of Ultron.” Plus, new looks at “Thor,” “The Amazing Spider-Man 2,” and “X-Men: Days of Future Past,” and even some new news about the new “Akira.” Read on, citizens.

“Superman vs. Batman”

Warner Bros. is reportedly looking for a forty-six actor to suit up as the Dark Knight, and their choices are allover the map, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Meanwhile, director Zack Snyder is apparently talking shop with “Dark Knight Returns” creator Frank Miller. He says it’s not an adaptation, but might we be seeing elements from the lauded series like a female Robin, a one-armed Oliver Queen, weird neo-Nazi henchwomen or The Mutants?

“Justice League” and “Flash”

Warner Bros.’ animation wing seems to “get” the DC Universe, further proved with the recent film “Flashpoint Paradox.” Can the studio make a smooth transition to live-action franchises using the same characters?

“The Avengers: Age of Ultron”

“Kick-Ass” star Aaron Taylor-Johnson reveals some details about his potential role as Quicksilver.

“Captain America: The Winter Soldier”

Anthony Mackie talks a bit more about what we can expect from The Falcon.

“Thor: The Dark World”

This cool new U.K. poster brings back some familiar faces in old-fashioned style.

“Amazing Spider-Man 2”

Some new images reveal another look at the sequel’s villains, Electro (Jamie Foxx) and Rhino (Paul Giamatti), plus Peter Parker’s bestie (?) Harry Osborn, played by Dane DeHaan (“Chronicle”).

“X-Men: Days of Future Past”