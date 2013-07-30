Spidey faces Electro and Rhino in new ‘Amazing Spider-Man 2’ images

07.30.13 5 years ago 2 Comments

Spidey will have his hands full of villains in the upcoming sequel “Amazing Spider-Man 2,” and these new images from Empire Online reveal a bit more about baddies Electro (Jamie Foxx) and Rhino (Paul Giamatti), plus future bad guy Harry Osborn (Dane DeHaan). All this, plus Andrew Garfield’s messy room and Emma Stone as Gwen Stacy.

Check out the new photos here:

