Bryan Singer reveals a first look at a full-size free-standing Sentinel from ‘Days Of Future Past’

When we’re at an event like Comic-Con, there isn’t always time to post a complete news story on every single thing you see or encounter. That’s one reason it’s good to also follow my Twitter feed during an event like that. For example, at one point, I was on my way to the main convention center and passed the spot where 20th Century Fox had a Sentinel head on display, and I snapped a quick picture of it and sent it out.
Almost immediately, I started getting asked questions about scale, which is fair. I didn’t have anything else in the shot to give you an idea of how big the head was. I got a real sense of excitement from many of you about the idea of finally seeing Sentinels in the “X-Men” films. I agree. I know that when I first fell in love with the X-Men titles in print, part of what fascinated me was the image of these giant mutant-killing robots that were deployed by the government.
One of the guys who appeared on the “X-Men: Days Of Future Past” panel was Hutch Parker, one of the producers on the film. During Tom Rothman’s time at the studio, Parker was one of the executives who worked closely with him, which makes me wonder how a conversation between the two of them would go today. Rothman, keep in mind, was the studio head who said “No ‘X-Men’ movie is ever going to feature stupid giant robots as long as I’m running Fox,” and now we’ve reached a moment where not only are there giant robots, but Bryan Singer, who Rothman felt betrayed the studio and the franchise, is the one who is responsible for finally introducing them.
Today, Singer released an image via his Twitter feed that answers the questions about scale completely, but now begins the debate about the way the Sentinels have been designed.
Here’s an image of the classic design of the Sentinels as they’ve appeared in the X-Men comics over the years:
And now here’s the image that Bryan released today:
I think the ultimate test is going to be seeing how they work onscreen and how that design pays off in functional ways. They need to be terrifying, and we need to believe that these things could conceivably destroy every mutant on the planet.
I honestly think the future of Fox’s franchise depends on “X-Men: Days Of Future Past.” I don’t think there’s been a film as important to the overall series since the first one. Fox is feeling some goodwill right now thanks to Matthew Vaughn’s “X-Men: First Class” and James Mangold’s “The Wolverine,” and I pray that this next film more than delivers on the promise of those last two movies.
One thing’s sure: they’re throwing a lot at this movie. Let’s see how it all pays off.
“X-Men: Days Of Future Past” will be in theaters May 23, 2014.
I don’t know…I think First Class was the real make or break for this franchise. If that had tanked, or been critically loathed, or both, I don’t think we’d be getting this film. (Probably still would’ve gotten The Wolverine, though.)
I think this one is going to have to work really, really hard to not be successful financially or critically, what with the impressive cast, and what they did at SDCC. I think there’s a lot of reasons to be optimistic this time out – it seems like the most freedom they’ve had to an X-Men (with the possible exception of The Wolverine).
Oh, also? I am SO TOTALLY JAZZED to see the Sentinels and this storyline :) Thanks for the report, Drew!
Not trying to troll, but FIRST CLASS and THE WOLVERINE were not blockbuster phenomena, and they were the same bland interpretations of the comics Fox has been churning out since 2000.
Combine that with the 1 billion Fox is going to give AVATAR, I don’t see much “earth-shaking” developments for X-Men OR Fantastic Four, even without Rothman.
I think we’re going to get what we’ve been getting ever since 2000, only with a touch better special effects.
I have yet to see ‘The Wolverine’ but I wouldn’t call ‘First Class’ bland. When it worked (Nazi-hunting Magneto or the X-men actually working as a TEAM) it was great. Obviously it had some stumbles with the screenplay but I think it was a great start and I’m disappointed Vaughn isn’t returning.
People are still talking about and enjoying X-Men movies. When was the last time anyone talked about Avatar? I’m sure the sequels will do fine, but they’ll have to do without 3-D being a novelty next time, which was a big part of the first movie’s appeal.
Thank you Joshua! it appears everyone else is ignoring the FACT that if Marvel had the rights to the XMEN film license the XMEN movie franchise wouldn’t be as lack luster as it is today “I think we’re going to get what we’ve been getting since 2000,only with a touch better special effects” especially with Bryan Singer on board again,after what he did with superman returns,this man should never be allowed to direct another super hero film ever again…I stomached the fist two xmen movies,forgave x3 and now I look back and realize..All the XMEN films have been WOLVERINE movies featuring the XMEN,thankyou Bryan singer and congrats Hugh Jackman
I think as far as the design goes, it looks a little more like something that could conceivably be built in our future, whereas for the comics look, I think it could be a little unrealistic because the comics have that retro (current at the time) “this is the world of tomorrow” look. And I think it would distract from the film a little for the mainstream who aren’t familiar with it.
At this point, the film series continuity is as messed up as the comics so trying to be open-minded about this one. With that said, with this many characters in two different timelines they won’t be able to do everyone justice in a 2 hr film. It’s just not going to happen so I hope they really put focus on the characters that count (Magneto & Prof X) instead of ones that don’t (Wolverine)
As for the Sentinels? The only issue I take with the design is the exposed wires / piping. It just doesn’t seem functional for something built for combat. There size doesn’t bother me as I’m sure we’re going to see a massive one more akin to those in the comics somewhere in the future parts of the film (probably in the last climatic finale).
Is there an e-mail address or Twitter account for Tom Rothman we can bombard with every Sentinel image that gets released?
Heh! I like your style, pal. I’m in. :)
Is it just me, or does it look like ET’s face is peering out of the Sentinel’s crotch?
Was Rothman responsible for the Galactus “cloud” in FF2 as well?
I dunno. I think I see what they’re going for with what looks like some sort of ducted-fan propulsion system in the chest (guessing?) and flight control surfaces on the shoulders (also guessing?) but is all seems to be more fragile, like you could take one down with a well-aimed goose.
Maybe they’re trying to avoid having them fly like Iron Man. So far not really thrilled. Singer in general has me nervous about this movie.
as a fan of xmen i have been dissapointed in the movies. fox has mishmashed a number of storylines and catered to a demographic that includes children. how the f-k do you have a teenaged rouge but an adult gambit? wtf purpose did it serve to kill profX in X3?
first class was a joke. they included havok but no cyclops. and profx and mistique are kin? it will take all my will power to not see this movie as a reminder ill watch x3 again.
I just feel that some of the comments show how ungreaful people areabout the X men films being made. They should be embracing these films and comic charters arebeing made into film and attracking non comic fans to see them. The new Xman future days looks like its going to a great film with thecast involved. I remeber as kid reading this story in the Xmen comics and it was one that as always stuck in my mind. I guess it made me think back to how the Nazis, tried to wipe out anyone diffeent like the jews gays and gypies for example.