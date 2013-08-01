New ‘Thor: The Dark World’ poster reunites Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman

08.01.13 5 years ago 2 Comments

One of the great things about Marvel’s “Thor” series is the superhero’s collection of colorful allies and adversaries, who will be in generous supply in the upcoming sequel “Thor: The Dark World.”

Marvel has just released a new U.K. poster which features Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) embracing front-and-center, while the various heroes and villains of the sequel appear behind them. It’s strongly reminiscent of Drew Struzan’s famous posters for the “Star Wars” saga, and Loki (Tom Hiddleston) looks like he’s having a blast. Just what is he up to?

The film also stars Christopher Eccleston, Stellan Skarsgård, Idris Elba, Kat Dennings, Ray Stevenson, Zachary Levi, Tadanobu Asano, Jaimie Alexander, and Anthony Hopkins, many of whom appear on the somewhat crowded poster.   

Check it out here:

tk

Thor: The Dark World opens October 30 in the U.K. and November 8 in the U.S.

What do you think of the new poster?

