“What you are about to watch contains explicit language, adult themes, violence, and may not be suitable for viewers under 18. Viewer discretion is strongly advised.” DC Universe: get excited!

The trailer for DC’s debut streaming service series, Titans, was unveiled to coincide with San Diego Comic-Con, where surely the talk of the convention will be Robin, good ol’ dependable, well-meaning, enthusiastic Robin, telling a bunch of bad guys in a dark alley, “Fuck Batman.” If you like your superheroes angry and dark (literally dark — it’s hard to follow the action in the trailer), then Titans, which doubles down on the DC Extended Universe’s grit, is for you.

Here’s the official plot synopsis.

TITANS follows young heroes from across the DC Universe as they come of age and find belonging in a gritty take on the classic Teen Titans franchise

DC also revealed the subscription cost for DC Universe. “Annual subs to the service, which also includes digital comics, library content, and a social-media element, will be available for $74.99,” according to Variety. “Monthly subscriptions will be available for $7.99. Pre-orders for the app opened Thursday.” Titans will premiere later this year, followed by Doom Patrol, Swamp Thing, and Harley Quinn in 2019. DC Universe will also be home to Batman: The Animated Series, which is still really good (and really weird).

(Via Variety)