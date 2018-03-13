Tommy Wiseau’s Performance As The Joker Is Appropriately Bizarre, And Actually Quite Gripping

#DC Comics
03.12.18 11 hours ago

Tommy Wiseau is one of those amorphous blobs of entertainment that’s become ever-more powerful after the success of The Disaster Artist. Wiseau has made his way to the stage (and only the stage) at the Emmys, he’s starring in a sci-fi romance flick, and he has a two-part movie with his The Room co-star and former roommate Greg Sestero on the horizon. Now, Nerdist put him in Joker makeup for some reason. This weird, sunglassed blob, he’s beginning to consume everything.

There are various camps in this whole Tommy Wiseau fandom thing. Some think The Room is ironically genius, many are just fans of Rifftrax and MST3K, but most all respect the guy for actually going out there and laying it all on the line, even if what was laid out was an incoherent mess of unintentional hilarity. But there’s one thing everyone has to admit: the guy is genuine.

It’s this earnest want to be great that seems to make Wiseau actually great in his own way. Yes, he’s terrible in The Room but as the Joker, he presents a maniacal and unpredictable villain that checks all the boxes:

Weird? Yes.

Scary? Kinda, yeah.

A clown prince that can lash out at any moment? Very much so.

You don’t know if this Joker is going to laugh, cry, scream, or make a quiet joke that doesn’t land. It’s perfect. If anything, making The Joker more Tommy Wiseau is what the character needs on-screen, rather than a forehead tattoo and a Ferrari.

(Via Nerdist)

Around The Web

TOPICS#DC Comics
TAGSDC COMICSTHE JOKERTHE ROOMTOMMY WISEAU

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 5 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 6 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 7 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 1 week ago 12 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 2 weeks ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP