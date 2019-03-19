Future ‘Transformers’ Movies May Include A Robot ‘Love Story’ Or Two

Paramount

To the surprise of just about everyone, the Michael Bay-less Transformers franchise reboot Bumblebee was a really, really good movie. As a result, executive producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura’s plans for expanding this pre-Marvel cinematic universe even further are undoubtedly on the top of Paramount’s to-do list. So, aside from traveling back to the ’80s, how else might future Transformers movies distinguish themselves from Bay’s many, many explosions? How about a good ol’ fashioned robot “love story”?

In an interview with Collider, di Bonaventura revealed that one new thing that he would like to see in a future film is “a love story between Transformers”:

One of the things I want to see, and I don’t know if we’ll do this particular thing, but I think we will eventually do a love story between Transformers. What does a love story mean? Definitely not sex, maybe not even kissing, but the idea that they would have that emotional crush has never really been brought in. That’s kind of the direction we’re going to try to head into, which is to give them human desires that, up until now, we haven’t seen much of. I think that will change the relationship with the Transformers. So we may do some wild action, we’ll do action for sure in the main line, but it’s a different kind of attempt. I know we will hold on to a lot of the lessons from Bumblebee.

If you’re like the majority of Internet commentators, then your first reaction to di Bonaventura’s desire for “a love story between Transformers” was probably something about seeing exposed tailpipes or open trunks. But as the producer stresses in his comments, robot-on-robot will not be a part of the Transformers franchise. Sorry to burst your bubble, folks.

(Via Collider)