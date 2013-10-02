TV Ratings: ‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ plummets on Tuesday, while ‘The Voice’ and ‘NCIS’ lead

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, October 1, 2013.
ABC’s glow from “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” lasted only a week as the “Avengers” spinoff took a steep drop in its second airing. While the numbers for “S.H.I.E.L.D.” were still OK out of context, the reduced lead-in also dropped “The Goldbergs” and sent “Trophy Wife” and particularly “Lucky 7” heading into the Danger Zone.
While ABC had the dramatic results, the network wasn’t a factor in the night’s big races. Also a non-factor was FOX, which saw its two-hour comedy block continue to slide, with “Dads” and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” now low-rated twins.
“NCIS” and “Person of Interest” held onto most of their premiere audiences and led CBS overall, while “The Voice” and “Chicago Fire” helped NBC maintain its domination among young viewers.
On to the numbers…
Among adults 18-49, NBC averaged a 3.8 rating for Tuesday night, tops in the key demographic. CBS was second with a 2.7 rating, followed by ABC’s 1.9 key demo rating and the 1.5 key demo rating for FOX. The CW averaged a 0.4 key demo rating for Tuesday.
Overall, though, CBS dominated with an estimated 15.43 million viewers and a 9.6 rating/15 share for Tuesday primetime, topping the 12.47 million viewers and 7.6/12 for NBC. ABC was third with 5.49 million viewers and a 3.4/6, beating the 2.1/3 and 3.42 million viewers for FOX. The CW averaged a 0.7/1 and 1.09 million viewers.
8 p.m. – “NCIS” ruled the 8 p.m. hour with 19.33 million viewers for CBS, coming in second with a 3.4 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s “The Voice” was second overall with 12.42 million viewers and led the hour with a 3.8 key demo rating. After leading the hour among young viewers last week with a 4.6 rating in Fast Nationals, ABC’s “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” slipped to third with a 3.1 key demo rating and also finished third with 8.44 million viewers (down from 11.9 million). FOX was fourth with the nearly identical ratings for “Dads” (3.418 million viewers and a 1.3 key demo) and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” (3.422 million and a 1.4 key demo rating). The CW’s second night of IHeartRadio concert coverage averaged 1.1 million viewers and a 0.4 key demo rating.
9 p.m. – NBC took over first for the 9 p.m. hour with 15.99 million viewers and a 5.0 rating among adults 18-49 for “The Voice.” CBS’ “NCIS: Los Angeles” posted somewhat large declines from last week, but finished second with 14.79 million viewers and a 2.7 key demo rating. ABC was third with “The Goldbergs” (6.16 million and a 2.2 key demo) and a big drop to “Trophy Wife” (4.28 million and a 1.4 key demo). FOX was fourth with “New Girl” (3.89 million and a 1.9 key demo) and “The Mindy Project” (2.96 million and a 1.5 key demo), with “Mindy” offering a rare ray of hope by staying flat week-to-week and beating “Trophy Wife” in the demo. The CW’s concert footage averaged 1.08 million viewers and a 0.4 key demo rating.
10 p.m. – “Person of Interest” won the 10 p.m. hour for CBS with 12.16 million viewers, but finished second with a 2.0 rating among adults 18-49, down from a 2.3 key demo last week. NBC’s “Chicago Fire” averaged 9 million viewers and 2.8 key demo rating, encouragingly flat from last week. ABC’s “Lucky 7” drew 2.8 million viewers and a 0.8 key demo rating, down by 50 percent from last week’s already dismal premiere.
All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.
I’m really interested to see the SHIELD L+3 numbers. Not that I think they matter that much, but I’m curious how many premiere viewers completely tuned out vs. just not watching live.
Too bad for Trophy Wife. I hope ABC will at least let it finish its run.
Agree with you about Trophy Wife, I actually think it’s one of the only few new comedies that are actually good.
My hope is that Super Fun Night fails ASAP, rather thant just eventually after Modern Family, because Trophy Wife would actually make a good pairing.
Dumb job by ABC, they’ve failed at launching shows after Modern Family, probably because none of them are similar to MF (Bee in Apt, Happy Endings, etc) in anyway, yet they finally have something similar with Trophy Wife, and they don’t pair them.
I agree with your hopes for moving Trophy Wife to the slot after MF. SFN looks AWFUL.
Trophy Wife has a lot of potential, and made me laugh a lot more than either Fox or Williams did in their overhyped debuts. Trophy Wife also probably stands a decent chance at ABC, which seems to have more patience with under-performing sitcoms than any of the other networks. Thank god its not on FOX.
The SHIELD drop was totally deserved and if people have any taste it’ll drop some more after last night’s episode.
Too bad about the Brooklyn Nine-Nine numbers. It isn’t great yet, but it’s definitely worth watching. I wonder how many more years FOX is going to attempt an all comedy Tuesday since it really hasn’t worked out all that well for them.
While I think you’re being unnecessarily harsh when it comes to SHIELD (I think it’s solid popcorn entertainment but not great at the moment), I do agree with you on B99. It’s unfortunate that Fox doesn’t have any real place to showcase the show.
I agree. Agents of SHIELD is just really bad. Like The Cape bad.
Aw, c’mon! At least The Cape was *fun* bad. :-D
Velouria is being as perfectly harsh as necessary, SHIELD is absolutely dreadful. Poor Whedon’s slowly losing it.
Brooklyn Nine Nine isn’t great at the moment, but the potential is there and I hope it reaches it before/if it’s cancelled after a season.
Wasn’t this episode of NCIS an event episode? (Last for one of the cast members?) There was some speculation that SHIELD might see an uptick after episode 2, but I’m unclear if that was wishful thinking…
Even if it was, NCIS was down last week. I don’t know how that can mean people were skipping SHIELD for NCIS.
Disastrous drops for ABC’s lineup but I’ll be interested to see how things look when The Voice shrinks to just an hour, at 9P only.
I HAVE to believe Lucky 7 will not be airing another episode though.
Speaking for my own household, we watched SHIELD live and then flipped over to The Voice at 9. So the change will not affect our viewing pattern.
But I’m probably weird :)
No way Lucky 7 gets another airing, right? Repeats of Grey’s Anatomy or Scandal (or even the Shield in a cable-esque program sandwich) will do at least double those numbers.
I said this on the Hitfix recap, but I think SHIELD is like Charlie’s Angels level of quality. Totally uninspired, cheap looking, cardboard characters, and just BAD.
I completely agree, but you could have said that about most of Alias’ first season and that show survived for quite a while.
Alias first season was perfect and one of the best season of tv ever.
Looks like the 7 *puts on sunglasses* aren’t so lucky after all.
yeahhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh
Well done, that got a good laugh from me.
That was great!
A 34% drop in the demo for Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. obviously isn’t good and makes for a lot of negative headlines and tweets that ABC would rather not deal with after a week spent touting the triumphant premiere. That being said, it’s far too early to hit the panic button. Most people expected the show to premiere huge, and it did. But the reasonable expectation was that, given the genre, a lot of the viewers who tuned in for the initial spectacle would eventually gravitate to time-shifted viewing. Like Rugman11, I’ll be interested to see the L+3 numbers – if they hold steady or increase relative to last week, it’s a good sign that the show’s audience will probably stabilize at a respectable level. It helps that The Voice is scaling back to only one hour at 9 P.M. next week to make way for The Biggest Loser, which will be lucky to draw half of what The Voice pulls in the demo. I think that Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. will be fine in the long run.
The same can’t be said for the rest of ABC’s Tuesday Night schedule. Unlike Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., the Goldbergs will still have to deal with The Voice next week. Its survival depends on its lead-in remaining respectable. Trophy Wife went from a bubble show to a show that likely won’t receive a back-nine order, if not a prospect for imminent cancellation. If Lucky 7 isn’t pulled in the next few days, I’ll be very surprised.
CBS has to be seething at what’s happened to Person of Interest. It’s in no danger, but that show was one of its highest-rated dramas last year.
Jared – It’s WAY too early to hit the panic button for “SHIELD,” but it’s not to early to hit the panic button for the second half of the ABC lineup, meaning that “SHIELD” has failed in at least one of its primary goals. But “SHIELD” is sure to get another huge Live+3 bump and it’ll look fine.
It remains to be seen how bad the “Person of Interest” move was. For now? It just wasn’t successful. If “The Millers” tanks and drags “Crazy Ones,” “2.5 Men” and “Elementary” down, then it becomes a disaster…
-Daniel
Thanks for the reply, Dan! To be clear, I was only referring to Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. when I said it was too early to hit the panic button. The rest of ABC’s line-up? Absolutely, they’re in trouble. Despite ordering 12 new shows, they don’t have much of a bench either – Killer Women and Mind Games on the drama side, 13 episodes of Suburgatory and the ridiculous looking Mixology on the comedy side. How soon can any of those be ready?
Too bad. I really liked Lucky 7. Thought the show was a pleasant surprise – overly soapy yes, but it had a really sympathetic cast that has actual chemistry (as opposed to the people on Agents of SHIELD – and I say that as a Whedon fanboy).
Worried about Brooklyn 9-9. It is already close to Ben & Kate numbers. Once again the best new comedy of the season is doomed on FOX, I guess. I wonder if Fox will do anything to save Brooklyn.
Had a feeling S.H.I.E.L.D. was going to take a big hit in the second week. It needs better focus and some retooling. It might still find better footing.
I would imagine now that everyone has seen the first episode, people are more relaxed about watching live. It’s not like they are going to get spoiled badlyc
What’s the deal with Americans and NCIS? Seriously.
I have no idea man, I still struggle to acknowledge how ridiculously well it’s doing. I just don’t understand.
What did they expect going up against the NCIS juggernaut?
Not to mention “The Voice.” I can see why programmers thought this might be a good idea, in terms of not just surrendering the time period, but it doesn’t look like it’s working. I wonder if ABC will move it. The numbers aren’t bad, but it’s not going to be the break-out hit they want it to be against those other shows. It’ll obviously pick up a lot of viewers in Live+3/+7, but how valuable is that to ABC if it’s going to have to do that every week?
I don’t see how anyone can blame NCIS and The Voice for SHIELD’s ratings plummeting. They were both on last week when SHIELD got a 4.7. It seems infinitely more likely that people just didn’t like what they saw in the pilot and decided to tune out.
Its not really responsible for the plummet, but it is responsible for the lackluster ratings to begin with. Dropping 35% wouldn’t be as much of a big deal if their first episode was higher to begin with.
to begin with.
I just wanted to say it again in case I didn’t say it enough before.
Dan,
Did you see the ABC press release claiming that the network has 4 out of 5 of the top co-viewed programs during premiere week?
shield needs to change times so its not the same time as ncis and needs to bring in an actual avenger maybe later as a special guest star in the series to bring back its viewers.
shield should move its time slot if possible if it wants to get more viewers, and it should bring in a special guest star like one of the avengers later in the series so viewers would go up.