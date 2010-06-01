TV Ratings: Memorial Day viewers favor Stanley Cup, CBS repeats

Fast National ratings for Monday, May 31, 2010.

A sentence you don’t read very often: Although older viewers were content to watch CBS repeats and ABC’s “The Bachelorette” on Monday, younger viewers ended up favoring NBC’s coverage of hockey’s Stanley Cup on Memorial Day Monday.

Yay, hockey!

Among adults 18-49, NBC won the night with a 2.4 rating, edging out the 2.3 rating for ABC and CBS’ 2.1 rating. FOX was fourth with a 0.9 rating, leaving The CW’s 0.2 rating in fifth.

Overall, though, CBS averaged an estimated 7.74 million viewers to go with a 4.9 rating/8 share. ABC was a close second with a 4.5/8. NBC’s 3.3/6 was third, with FOX’s 2.0/3 and the 0.5/1 for The CW trailing.

ABC started Monday night off in first with a 4.6/8 and a 2.2 demo rating for “The Bachelorette.” CBS’ repeats of “How I Met Your Mother” and “Rules of Engagement” finished second with a 3.6/6, but third in the demo. NBC’s Stanley Cup Game 2 between the Blackhawks and the Flyers was third with a 2.9/5 and second in the demo. FOX’s “House” repeat was fourth, beating the 0.5/1 for a “One Tree Hill” repeat on The CW.

CBS’ repeats of “Two and a Half Men” and “The Big Bang Theory” moved into first in the 9 p.m. hour with a 5.9/10 and a 2.8 demo rating. ABC’s “The Bachelorette” was second with a 5.3/9, beating the 3.4/6 for NBC’s Stanley Cup coverage. FOX’s encore of the premiere of “The Good Guys” had a 1.8/3 for fourth, with The CW’s “Gossip Girl” repeat in fifth.

A repeat of “CSI: Miami” won the 10 p.m. hour overall for CBS with a 5.3/9. NBC’s Stanley Cup broadcast had a 3.7/6 and controlled the hour with a 2.7 demo rating. The season premiere of “True Beauty” did a 3.6/6 for ABC and beat CBS for second in the key demo.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change, particularly in the case of live events.