TV Ratings: Rising ‘Undercover Boss’ carries CBS to Friday wins

Fast National ratings for Friday, October 18, 2013.

CBS’ “Undercover Boss” had a big week — perhaps America loves Buffet Inc — and helped the network dominated Friday overall and score a slim win among young viewers.

In other words, “Same as last week,” only with “Undercover Boss” doing the heavy lifting, which was necessary since “Blue Bloods” was down a little in the demo and “Hawaii Five-0” was down a little in viewers.

Risers for Friday included “Last Man Standing” and “Shark Tank,” while “MasterChef Junior” came in below last week.

On to the numbers, which aren’t hugely interesting. Maybe with “Grimm” and “Dracula” premiering next Friday, things will get fun…

Among adults 18-49, CBS averaged a 1.5 rating for Friday night, tops in the key demographic. ABC was a close second with a 1.4 rating, followed by NBC’s 1.1 key demo rating and the 1.0 key demo rating for FOX. The CW averaged a 0.4 key demo rating.

Overall, CBS dominated with an estimated 9.42 million viewers and a 6.0 rating/11 share for Friday, beating ABC’s 3.6/6 and 5.46 million viewers. NBC was third with a 3.1/5 and 4.665 million viewers, ahead of FOX’s 1.9/3 and 3.18 million viewers. The CW averaged a 0.8/1 and 1.11 million viewers.

8 p.m. – “Undercover Boss” averaged 9.15 million viewers and a 1.8 rating among adults 18-49, which was up a whopping 38 percent in the key demo over last week for no particular reason. ABC was second overall and third in the key demo with “Last Man Standing” (6.14 million and a 1.3 key demo) and “The Neighbors” (4.35 million and a 1.0 key demo). FOX’s “MasterChef Junion” was third with 3.85 million viewers and second with a 1.2 key demo rating, beating the 2.78 million viewers and 0.7 key demo rating for NBC’s encores of “The Michael J. Fox Show” and “Sean Saves the World.” The CW’s “Reign” encore averaged a solid 1.18 million viewers and a 0.3 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – “Hawaii Five-0” led the 9 p.m. hour overall for CBS with 8.885 million viewers and finished second with a 1.4 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s “Shark Tank” averaged 6.5 million viewers and an hour-winning 1.9 key demo rating. NBC’s “Dateline” was third with 5.1 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating, topping the 2.51 million viewers and 0.8 key demo rating for FOX’s “Sleepy Hollow” encore. The CW’s “America’s Next Top Model” averaged 1.03 million viewers and a 0.4 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – “Blue Bloods” won the 10 p.m. hour overall for CBS with 10.23 million viewers, finishing second with a 1.3 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s “Dateline” was second with 6.11 million viewers and won the hour with a 1.5 key demo rating. ABC’s “20/20” was third with 4.65 million viewers and a 1.2 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.