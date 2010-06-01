Lady Gaga was to open for Michael Jackson’s O2 tour

It was a long-running rumor that Lady Gaga was set to open up for Michael Jackson in what would be his 50-date O2 Arena stint in London last year, and now the pop star has confirmed what’s been said was true.

Dressed in what could be described as a outfit somewhat mocking of Larry King, “The Fame” singer popped in on CNN’s “Larry King Live” to discuss a couple pressing topic, from her health to the This Is It concert series. The episode is set to air tonight; check out the clip below.

“I don’t necessarily like to talk about those very personal things that happened. I guess I can speak about it now. I was actually asked to open for Michael on his tour,” Gaga told King. “We were going to open for him at the O2. And I suppose there was some talk about the openers doing some duets with Michael onstage. But Michael’s death was devastating for me regardless of whether I was supposed to go on tour with him.

“Some of my fascination with death and the demise of the celebrity goes along with me watching these hugely iconic and amazing people that I have heralded and admired become destroyed, whether self-destroyed or destroyed by the media,” she said furthermore.

But what of her own life, and of the talk that her recent health problems can be attributed to Lupus?

The 24-year-old performer said that the disease runs in her family and she’s tested “borderline positive,” though she says she shows no signs.

“So as of right now, I don’t have it. But I do have to take good care of myself,” she explained.

The show tonight will contain a teaser for her summer jam “Alejandro” music video, set to debut on June 7.