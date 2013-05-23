Why are Fox and Marvel having a showdown over ‘X-Men’ and ‘The Avengers 2’?

Ever since the record-annihilating opening weekend of “The Avengers” last year, I’ve been hearing speculation and questions about whether or not other studios who have the rights to certain Marvel characters would end up trying to strike a deal with Disney and Marvel Studios to include those characters in some sort of cross-over situation that would allow them to appear in a future “Avengers” film.
At the moment, I would not bet on that happening with 20th Century Fox.
This is not a situation where the two different companies are working together to try and create a sense of a larger shared world. In fact, if either of them could get the other to back off, they would. The thing is, Bryan Singer has designed a sequence that he feels only works with Quicksilver, and Joss Whedon feels that there is a pressing reason for Quicksilver to show up in “The Avengers 2,” and so what we’re going to see is a legally-negotiated stand-off in which we’ll get two totally different versions of one character. While they may act like things are amicable in public, HitFix sources say otherwise.
Singer has just cast Evan Peters as Quicksilver for “X-Men: Days Of Future Past.” He’s shooting first, so presumably, he will win the showdown in terms of being the first to define the character on film. Marvel has larger plans for the character, though, and wants to use him for more than just one action sequence. The way the arrangement works, Marvel Studios cannot refer to the character as a “mutant,” and they can’t mention Magneto at all. Likewise, Fox can’t make any reference to The Avengers in their film.
That means they’ll have to either explain his powers in a different way in “The Avengers 2,” or they’ll just have to make no mention of his origin at all. At this point, there are so many characters in “Days Of Future Past” that it seems odd they’d end up in a pissing match with Marvel about who gets to use a character who, let’s face it, 90% of the audience for either franchise has never heard of.
This is the first time this has happened, and there is still time for Fox to blink. If they push forward and allow Singer to include the character, there’s a chance they’re burning down any future cooperation with Marvel, who have proven themselves to be hard negotiators who aren’t afraid to flex whatever muscle they have.
Right now, the rumor is that Saoirse Ronan is in the mix as a possible Scarlet Witch for “The Avengers 2,” and there’s no word yet on who Marvel will cast as Quicksilver for their film, or even what age range we’re talking about. What is obvious is that the battles off-screen are going to be just as interesting as the battles on-screen this time around, and we’ll be paying close attention to see how Fox handles things.
“X-Men: Days Of Future Past” will be in theaters July 18, 2014.
“The Avengers 2” is currently set for release on May 1, 2015.
Is Singer the instigator here or is it Fox? Or is that tandem simply responding to Marvel strong-arming them behind the scenes for any crossover purposes? Singer’s X-Men interpretation was very important to push comic book movies into today’s age, but if you’ve got him vs. Whedon in a battle of who is likely to do right by the character, there’s no question it’s Whedon.
While I am inclined to agree with you… That is less important than who has proper contractual rights to said characters. Marvel made the brilliant move to sell of the X-Men. If certain characters that Marvel wants to use fall under the umbrella of that X-Men universe, they are rightfully FOX’s (no matter hos much I might hate it) and maybe, just maybe, Marvel should have thought of that before turning the rights over to some other non-integrated company and should therefore suck it up with some other speedster and reality-altering characters, or work out some sort of crossover agreement (which is probably the right thing to do in the first place).
Dave- But Marvel didn’t sign away the rights to those characters. There is no legal battle here. They have the right to use both as Avengers.
He’s not arguing that there is a legal issue here. He’s arguing that there is a fair play issue here, i.e. that the characters who are in legal rights gray areas–like being strongly associated with both Avengers and X-Men–are in those gray areas because of Marvel’s history of shitty IP management before the Disney takeover and therefore Marvel shouldn’t play hardball with them now that they have corporate muscle behind them.
Fox should scrap their X-Men film series and licence the rights back to Marvel for a hefty fee. That way, we get a proper Marvel X-Men film, set in the Marvel universe and, as rights owners, Fox get to make a profit without having to have any creative involvement.
I just can’t get excited about a Bryan Singer film, I’m afraid: his X-Men films were fun and mould-breaking at the time, but they’ve long since been built upon and bettered by the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Sooner or later, we’ll probably see a Sony/Disney deal allowing Spider-Man to appear in an Avengers film (there was apparently a deal in place to allow the Oscorp Tower to be included in background of The Avengers, but it was signed off too late in the day.)
All I’m seeing with the X-Men is the terrific fresh start/semi-reboot that was First Class being overwritten by a not very interesting director who really needs to move on (although not to Battlestar Galactica, thank you!)
Cephalus – Dave brought up proper contractual rights. That sure seems like a legal argument. Plus he was arguing that Marvel signed away the rights to these characters…but they didn’t. Both Marvel and Fox have proper contractual rights to the characters, just different aspects of them. So Marvel using these characters isn’t a big deal and isn’t them “playing hardball.” Fox deciding to use them after Marvel already announced their intentions, now that’s a power play.
MMCB105, I think it’s both contractual AND fair-play.
Legally… If you sell somebody the rights to, say The X-Men, it seems when you buy said rights you have at least somewhat of a beef if Marvel then goes and tries to use characters from said universe. It’s like selling somebody a house but they still get to use your bathroom or your swing set. Granted, it could have been worded that way, but still it would be odd to have The X-Men covered and not include some of the major characters/villains, which the son and daughter of Magneto would certainly seem to fall under that realm.
As for fair play, which is admittedly less legally-binding, it’s still kind of a crock. These are clearly characters that are tied to the X-Men “universe.” If FOX has the right to use them, it’s in very poor taste for Disney/Marvel to also use the characters in their movies. It’s like poaching from something they sold to FOX. It’s also kind of awkward for both franchises. No, it’s likely most won’t care or notice too much. However, if you have the same characters in two franchises going on at the exact same time, portrayed differently, probably with different actors, it is just sort of odd.
Regardless, it’s a dick move by Disney & Marvel.
I disagree that Disney and Marvel are at fault in using these characters. Fox should have realized when they read their X-Men/Mutant rights contract that this could be a possibility.
If Marvel/Disney wasn’t within its rights, Fox would’ve immediately brought suit instead of just putting Quicksilver into their latest X-adventure.
It just seems to me that Fox is feeling a little burnt that Marvel was smart enough to think of these instances where characters crossed between different comic properties.
Neither side is wrong, and there is no reason these characters shouldn’t be able to exist in completely different forms in different movies.
All this hubbub about who should or shouldn’t have used these characters now will ultimately be nothing but a trivial footnote that will be too obscure to mention, even on a future episode of Jeopardy.
MMCB105, I can agree to disagree. I still believe Disney/Marvel are following the letter of the contract more than the implied intent. It’s manipulative and slimy. Legal, sure, but rather unfair. Besides, there are hundreds if not thousands (never actually bothered to count) of Marvel characters. They could easily use some of those and not pick from the X-Man tree if they wanted to avoid conflict over a property they sold years ago.
However, I’m sure Fox is feeling burnt, and it seems like Fox & Marvel have not necessarily had the best working relationship so I am not surprised per se that they are butting heads. In that sense, if they are really antagonistic toward each other it probably makes sense for Marvel to undermine Fox, or at the very least not do anything in Fox’s best interest. I mean, they got the rights to Daredevil back and I’m guessing would like to have the X-Men & F4 back from FOX too while they were at it. It’s not like FOX did much to speak of with any of these franchises when you factor all the pieces together.
Yeah, agree to disagree, for sure. I guess unless we ever get to see the exact way the contract was worded, we won’t really know for sure if Marvel was being underhanded here or not.
So he’s Magneto’s mutant super fast son in X-Men: Days of Future Past, and he’s a super fast hero/outlaw in Avengers, who has a sorceress sister?
Is it confirmed Scarlet Witch isn’t in both movies?
Honestly, as a fan, I’m fine with both filmmakers getting to use him. It’s only mythologizing these characters more. And I don’t know if Marvel can sustain X-Men and the Avengers at the same time. (Although maybe it’d be ideal for them to get X-Men back around Phase 5 or 6, when all the Avengers would probably have to be recast anyway?)
Sorry, but Quicksilver and Scarlet Witch are MUSTANTS and even more than that, the CHILDREN of Magneto!
I love Joss and all things Whedon, but when I heard he wanted those two for Avengers 2, I thought it was the stupidest idea he could have possibly ever come-up with, as far as casting for the new film.
With a roster that numbers in the dozens, he picks two characters he can’t explain and can’t discuss within the film?
It makes no sense. None at all.
Let’s all be very honest about this.
It makes no sense for Quicksilver and Scarlet Witch to be in Avengers 2 other than Joss thinks it would be cool.
These two characters belong to the filmic universe that has mutants and their own father, for crying out loud.
In this pissing match, Fox, for once, is clearly in the right, even though they only want to briefly use Quicksilver.
In the comics, Scarlet Witch’s affiliation with the Avengers is much longer and deeper than her time as an X-books character.
I like Singer, but based on the fact that Whedon is a dyed-in-the-wool Marvel nerd and Singer not so much, I would tend to believe the use of Quicksilver in Avengers will make much more sense than his use in X-Men. If all he wants is one action scene for his film, Singer could just as easily use a generic unnamed speedster. Or how about Northstar? Seems like a pointless pissing match to me.
I don’t disagree Alan… but she’s a mutant. It’s who she is.
And in an Avengers film, they can’t even utter that word.
She’s also Magneto’s child as well as a mutant.
I really never understood why Joss wanted to use mutants in a film where he can’t explain that they’re mutants, or where their powers come from, or even their motivations.
Why not Miss Marvel? There are few more dynamic characters in the last 8 years or so at Marvel than Miss Marvel.
And the creator of Buffy ushering-in Marvel’s most important female superhero?
It’s a can’t lose proposition.
Plus, Marvel has to be looking to find dynamic characters to replace RDJ’s Iron Man once he’s hung up the shell head, so Miss Marvel would be a perfect choice there.
Honestly… I never liked this idea of Quicksilver and Scarlet Witch in A2. Just doesn’t make much sense.
A more cynical take is that introducing Quicksilver and Scarlet Witch in Avengers 2 gives Disney the (terrible) option of going forward in Avengers 3 with the “Cap’s Kooky Quartet” lineup of Cap, Hawkeye, Scarlet Witch and Quicksilver, which would cut the money paid out to the cast while still staying true to Avenger’s canon (see Avengers #16).
They weren’t Magneto’s kids until half-way through their stint as Avengers though. It’s not the be-all-end-all of their characters. Also you can be the son of a terrorist without having to know much about the terrorist himself.
And if you think Quicksilver is going to get to have more than 3 words with his father you’re dreaming. DoFP is so filled with mutants he’s going to have exactly 1 scene, in superspeed. Just like (lol) he did in Wolverine.
A2 and Whedon will do them far more justice even if they’re secondary characters.
@Haily: Whoa – he was in Wolverine? I totally didn’t remember that.
Haily, you’re ignoring the fact that they’re Mutants.
Forget their parentage for a moment: Mutants is who they ARE.
And you can’t even say the word Mutant in A2? How will you explain them? How will you explain their powers, even just on a cursory level? Being Mutants has been behind these characters motivations for far too long to just ignore it, which is what A2 has to do.
And that goes to another thing: comics are, much like the Koran, based on primacy of writing.
Meaning: the most recent writing of their characters ARE what the characters are. So how they began doesn’t matter as much as they are now.
Your point there is moot.
Regardless of how much time Scarlet Witch spent in the 1960s through the 1980s in the Avengers, she is a Mutant, she is Magneto’s daughter, and she’s more well known for being the reason behind a massive Marvel Universe reset more than anything else at this point.
Regardless of how Pietro and Wanda are used by Singer and Fox, they belong to that world, where if they are ever used fully, they can be fully fleshed-out as characters.
It would be much more beneficial for A2 if they were not in the film. Avoid the unnecessary confusion caused by the fact that you can’t even explain who and what they are.
Bring in Luke Cage, Danny Rand, and Miss Marvel instead.
I’m thinking that Whedon is really looking for additional female characters here, considering how few potential women Avengers he has to choose from. The most obvious is The Wasp, but I think the Ant Man project has that one at the time being.
So The Scarlet Witch becomes the natural choice. And as an Avengers fan FAR more than an X-Men fan, I can’t say I disagree with him. Plus it would be a natural lead-in to an introduction of The Vision in a future Avengers film.
As for Miss Marvel, what version would you prefer? All of them are stuck with that awful name that will surely draw laughter from a majority of the audience who are not already die-hard Marvel fans.
RWG (and, of course, the version of Miss Marvel that most fans remember got her powers from a mutant)
@HistoryofMatt, I don’t know why you, and a few others, are so hung up on this THEY’RE MUTANTS!/CHILDREN OF MAGNETO! thing.
Their mutancy was never their motivation. In fact, their Avengers membership was far more important to them.
Magneto has added *some* depth to Pietro, I’ll give you that. But Pietro was already an insecure jerk before the daddy issues, and he’s like that because of his super-speed, not Magneto. Wanda was fleshed out in the Avengers books. Nothing lost in the way of characterization, there.
The notion that movie characterization is based on what’s in the comics now is ridiculous. If anything, it’s the other way round (see: Tony Stark).
As for the choices you’ve selected, nothing against them, but it’s clear you’ve not read much Avengers before 2004. Scarlet Witch was a staple Avenger for decades- she deserves to appear before Cage and Rand. Besides, do we really need another brick on the Avengers? I want something less generic, be it chaos magic or shrinking.
And since you’re so concerned about power origins, how do you think Ms Marvel’s would be explained? You’d have to introduce Mar-Vell first, and we haven’t even seen a mention of the Kree. Born with powers, or even powers of a mysterious origin, is much easier to digest than that.
I actually think not being able to mention their parentage/source of their powers might work to The Avengers 2’s benefit. One of the reasons I thought that The Avengers moved along so well is that they didn’t have to waste much time on an origin story like so many superhero flicks.
In the Avengers universe, people have powers. Works for me.
Wow you’re really hung up on the fact that they’re mutants. A2 can tweak their origins in any number of ways or give them no origin at all & still have them be compelling characters that totally fit in the Avengers world. Not every member gets an origin story, as Hawkeye & Black Widow can attest.
I’m not sure I agree with you on “primacy of writing” but I’m fairly certain the argument doesn’t fit here as the vast majority of their portrayals including the most recent have been Avengers-related. Wanda’s breakdown occurred in Avengers Disassembled. House of M was an Avengers/X-Men crossover. Her disappearance was mostly investigated in Avengers books. Her return took place in Young Avengers: Children’s Crusade. She was firmly an “A” in “AvX.” And although her membership in Uncanny Avengers fits because she has ties to both worlds, she’s clearly there representing the “Avengers” side of the equation. Pietro was a little more involved in the X-books through X-Factor, but he was most recently featured in Avengers Academy.
Their most interesting link to the X-Men world has naturally been through Magneto & I’d love to see what Whedon would do with all that angst. Unfortunately, that can’t happen & I agree that’s a loss. But other than their father, I’m hard-pressed to think of a single X character that has had any significant interaction with either of them for a prolonged period of time. Perhaps Henry McCoy, but that was also as an Avenger.
Finally, I’m a fan of both Singer and Whedon. But if I had to guess which project was going to offer a more compelling, faithful representation of Quicksilver & the Scarlet Witch, based only on what I know of the two movies so far, I’d bet on A2 all the way. And that’s much more important to me than their being mutants.
How to explain their powers, without saying the word mutants? Simple.
Iron Man: “How are you guys able to do what you do?”
Quicksilver or Scarlet Witch: “It’s in our genes!”
The audience (us) gets the point.
I don’t necessarily disagree with any of the responses, but neither do I agree.
You’re right, I’m hung up on the fact that they’re mutants, because that’s what they are. That’s where their powers come from. Their father is Magneto. They are literally tied to the X-Men Filmic Universe because of that, more than they would be by being Avengers for years in the comics.
As for not agreeing with primacy of writing comic book characters:
Is Hal Jordan a bereaved, but murderous psychopath who became a villain called Parallax?
Or was Hal Jordan infected by Parallax, the living entity of Fear, and tainted by this intrusion, forcing him to become something he never would’ve?
Characters, even whole universes change every 5 to 10 years in comic books. It’s how they stay fresh. These reset buttons can fundamentally alter a character (hey, Alan Scott is gay!) or a universe (hey, there’s only hundreds of Mutants now, instead of millions).
I think the primacy of writing in comic books is pretty much an accepting axiom.
So not knowing Magneto was Pietro and Wanda’s father for decades doesn’t matter.
He is now, and for all intents and purposes, always way.
They are Mutants. It’s who they are. Not being able to explore that wouldn’t stay true to the characters, no matter how well Whedon would write them.
And I’m not disagreeing Joss would use them better. He would. I have issues with every film Singer has made after Apt Pupil. I think his X-films are overrated and Matthew Vaughn’s First Class blew his two static, mostly boring films out of the water. Singer seems almost embarrassed about the comic book nature of the material: the powers, the costumes, etc. Whereas Vaughn’s X-Men were so much more dynamic in their powers and their look. If Vaughn were directing DOFP, we would see Storm fly. With Singer directing, I guarantee she’s earth-bound once again.
And Joss is even more loving than Vaughn to the comic book nature of these films.
But I just don’t see Quicksilver and Scarlet Witch belonging to his world.
Janet Van Dyne and Carol Danvers would be better additions. MUCH BETTER. ESPECIALLY with the Thanos / space aspect of everything.
They’ve already changed major swaths of the origin stories for their other heroes in the Avengers, so why would these two be any different.
Also, couldn’t they just go the route of introducing these guys fully formed? Why does the audience need to know where they get their power or who their father is? They’ve had plenty of storylines in the comics that mentioned neither aspect of their characters. It won’t be that difficult to do.
I’m honestly having trouble following your point. You say their years of Avengers history don’t matter as much as their more recent history; that is, where they are now.
But where they are now is with the Avengers. The examples I gave in my earlier post are all from the past decade. Wanda, especially, is an Avenger. Pietro was most recently in Avengers Academy. By your own definition, this would seem to tie them to the Avengers universe.
“Mutants” is one thing that they are. “Children of Magneto” another. “Avengers” is a third. There are many aspects to their characters & choosing which are the most important seems subjective to me.
It’s unfortunate that A2 can’t reference their genetics, as it is that DoFP can’t reference their long history with the Avengers. But personally I have no trouble seeing them in the Avengers world. I consider Wanda especially to be a core member of the team.
One more point on this. Let’s say you were mining a major storyline from the comics for an X-Men movie. Other than House of M, what X-events in 50 years’ worth of stories prominently featured either Quicksilver or the Scarlet Witch? I’m not trying to be facetious, I’m genuinely curious. While their lineage could have been an opening to get them more involved with the X-Men, it never really happened. It’s referenced quite a bit, especially in Magneto’s character development, but it hasn’t translated to many more X appearances by either twin. (The reveal itself didn’t even take place in an X-book!) I believe a casual reader of either X-Men or Avengers could go a while without ever even knowing about that relationship.
As to your other point, I’d also love to see Janet or Carol in the movies. Even more, I’d like to see Janet & Hank, and maybe an Ant-Man movie will bring that around. The truth is, there are many long-standing characters that would be great in the movies. I think the depth of this discussion shows just how rich these characters are.
Really, the only real connection most newer comic book fans would have to link the Scarlet Witch with the X-Men would be the toon world. I’ll certainly admit that the last two X-Men toons did use her character a lot better than she’d ever been utilized before in any medium other than the comics and if Singer could use both she and Pietro as they were used in the toons, I’d be all-in with the Fox version.
But I just don’t see it happening. At all. From what I can tell, they’d both be throwaway characters in any future live-action Fox films, as much as they’ve been treated as throwaways in just about every Marvel X-Men universe comics printed since Stan Lee quit writing them.
They just are NOT a part of X-Men universe anywhere but in the toons. To me, anyway.
Whereas, I grew up with The Avengers from about issue #85 or so. Wanda is an Avenger to me. Period. End of story.
For a good time there, she appeared in more issues of The Avengers than anyone. More than Cap. More than Thor. Certainly more than any character currently associated with the live-action film fanchise.
She belongs in The Avengers series of films.
As for the idea of Miss Marvel, I would MUCH prefer they just go ahead and mix in the Monica Rambeau version of Captain Marvel and give her another, less silly name, and put her in the group. It’s a much more interesting character and set of powers, IMO.
RWG (assuming that The Wasp isn’t going to be available for A2)
But
It makes perfect sense for them to be in Avengers.
You’re acting like they are an integrel part of the X-Men. They are not.
They were part of the origial Brotherhood of Evil Mutants. They stayed in the brotherhood for a very short time. They felt what they were doing was very wrong and quit.
After just about one year of being together, some of the Avengers wanted to take a leave of absentce. With ONLY Captain America left, the Avengers were almost no more.
Iron Man hand picked Scarlet Witch and Quicksilver to replace them in the Avengers. They are incredably important to the story and history of the Avengers because without them, there would be no more Avengers. Because of this, Scarlet Witch and Quicksilver have been Avengers longer than both Iron Man and Thor. Why use them? Because they are a integrel part of Avengers history and have been Avengers history for 45 years and counting. That makem the next logical choise to be in tje movie.
@HISTORYOFMATT
I get what you’re saying and actually I agree, I think if they used them well in an x-men movie I would be very happy.
But… that’s very unlikely. Unless we get a Magneto movie (I wish).
So I’d also be very happy if they are in A2 (and I think, based on that they want very young actors, that the Maximoffs are being set up to be the “Next Generation” of Avengers, along with Antman/Wasp, when the first wave start retiring).
As for them being mutants: they didn’t really mention that to the Avengers. Their core characteristic to me is that they are fugitives and orphans and outcasts, they were lost and the Avengers gave them a chance and Wanda blossomed for it (and Pietro didn’t). That’s what makes them compelling characters. It doesn’t HAVE to be because they’re mutants. It can be any similar storyline. They can be prosecuted gypsies.
To explain their powers, Nick Fury can just say “It’s Classified, assholes!” and everyone just shrugs and leaves it be.
I think their stories are the most compelling from the point of joining the Avengers. Even as mutants, their point as characters is that they are NOT X-Men. They were given the chance and they said “hell no” and went off… and when they wanted to be heroes, they joined the superhuman team Avengers not the X-Men. They don’t want to fight mutant battles.
So I’m not even sure where they would fit in to an X-Men movie: they don’t want to be X-Men. They don’t want to be Brotherhood. They are the type of mutant who just doesn’t have it in them to fight for their species, because when they were kids they spent so long hiding from it they got sick of the whole thing. I HIGHLY doubt that this will be written into an X-Men movie, so they won’t even be accurately portrayed in it, they’ll just be “kids of Magneto”.
Then again the more Maximoff the better so if they’re in both films that’s fine for me too but I think A2 would give them more in terms of portraying the characters accurately.
odds are fox is just using quicksilver because they can since . he and scarlet witch will proably be adults in the avengers 2. for fox does not like the play things they get from other companies used by the company that let them borrow said things, in this case a new pissing match between fox and marvel. would love marvel to turn around and take back the x-men rights because of this .
What a tangled web. So why can’t Marvel use the “Avengers version” of Spiderman? Is it because Quicksilver isn’t well known?
It has to do with Sony owning the rights to Spider-Man, his likeness and all things there-in, outright.
Fox doesn’t “own” certain cross-over characters, like Quicksilver and Scarlet Witch, but Marvel, if they decide to use them, cannot call them mutants or discuss their parentage, which Fox does own as part of the licensing agreement.
As for the Avengers version of Wolverine, I do believe like Sony with Spider-Man, Fox owns all rights and likenesses to him specifically.
Does Sony own the Miles Morales Spider-Man too? Because it would be awesome if HIS version showed up in the Marvel movies. I’m a long time Spider-man fan but I’ve been enjoying the Miles version much more lately than the Ock-Parker.
Anything and everything to do with Spider-Man. The costumes. The villains. The NAME, Spider-Man.
I would think Quicksilver’s age range would be whatever age Saoirse Ronan is, what with them being twins and all.
So how long does Fox have the rights to the X-Men and Sony with Spider-Man? I know Sony had to get out “The Amazing Spider-Man” because if they didn’t get a movie out every X years the rights reverted back to Marvel, is it the same deal with Fox? Is the deal for a finite period of time, or is it just as long as those studios keep pumping out the movies the rights stay with them?
It’s the same as the Sony deal, which is what was pretty standard for Marvel at the time. (Paramount being the studio that kinda got screwed in all this… no more IM, Cap, Thor, or Avengers for them).
As long as Fox is making X-Men films and Fantastic Four films, no matter how badly they do so, the rights are their’s, I do believe.
Again, I could be wrong.
@ HISTORYOFMATT: Paramount didn’t have any ownership to the Marvel films they backed, like Sony and Fox do. They merely distributed and marketed Marvel Studios’ films, but they didn’t own any IP properties like certain rights or whatever. (The fact that they merely did that enabled Disney to buy the distribution of “Avengers” and “Iron Man 3” relatively easily.)
Totally different situation.
That’s what I’m saying… they got screwed because they never locked any characters down before Marvel decided to become its own studio, never for once thinking another studio would outright buy Marvel.
They thought they could get money in perpetuity based on distribution rights instead of buying character rights and releasing their own films.
Maybe I shouldn’t say they “got screwed,” because it’s more like they screwed themselves.
They took an “easier” path to quicker money (distribution) instead of spending the money on the front end (licensing rights) to make money later.
Fortune favors the bold and all that. :-)
I don’t really think Paramount got screwed. At that point, Marvel didn’t want to sell their characters anymore, so the choice for Paramount was either to distribute Iron Man or to not distribute it, not to buy or distribute.
I’m just going to repeat what I said last year when there were rumors that Spider-Man would cameo in Avengers: Moviegoers don’t know and don’t care what studios have the rights to which characters – they just know Marvel Universe – and that the MU is carved up into fiefdoms based on deals made 10-15 years ago is silly.
If Ford and Mazda or Chrysler and Mitsubishi can team up for auto factories – even more relevant, if Disney and Warners were able to allow Who Framed Roger Rabbit to have their stars – there’s no good reason why Magneto and his kids couldn’t have a couple of scenes in Avengers 2 other than territorial pissing. Marvel Universe movies are proven moneymakers and stitching together the series regardless of studios would mean audiences would simply hit the new Marvel Universe movie, not the 20th Century Fox or Sony or Marvel Studios slice of the MU.
Don’t forget Marvel (including Marvel Studios) is part of Disney now, so not 2 big studios (Fox, Sony) VS. 1 small one but 3 big studios competing with each other.
Seems to me there is too much money to be made by both parties to never meld the too universes.
This.
If the Marvel/Fox relationship becomes troublesome, it will be interesting to see what happens with Marvel and Sony. The first thing I thought of when I saw the new Spiderman costume was, “That looks like it was designed to fit into Avengers 2”.
If Marvel and Sony were to play nice and make mountains of cash in the process, that would be pretty short-sighted on the part of Fox if they ice themselves out.
Sony might be up for negotiations. Their entertainment division is in a bit of a pickle- they could use the extra boost from the Avengers franchise. They’ve actually already allowed an Oscorp building cameo in the Avengers (too bad it didn’t make it pass the final edit). Marvel, I’m not too sure…I think they’d leave it until they’ve exhausted their existing projects.
I actually hope they keep things separate. I kind of enjoy seeing these smaller characters get the spotlight.
From a creative standpoint, I think the Scarlett Witch and Quicksilver work perfectly: not only are their powers original and not duplicated by anyone else in the current movie Avengers lineup, their relationship adds an extra social element to play with. Adding other super-strong, fisticuff-y characters (flight, iron fists or Kree energy blasts notwithstanding) may feel a bit creatively redundant. A speedster like Pietro is fun and easily added on. Adding Wanda’s hex magicks adds a newer dimension that dovetails with Thor’s yet is its own thing.
As a longtime reader, I’ve never seen them as anything but Avengers, and while they’re mutants, I never saw them as X-men, even with all the current reboots. Wanda was the Avenger’s pet mutant, but she seldom identified herself as such, never really crossed over into X-verse or the mutant community as much because her powers were always too sketchy and based on sorcery. They STILL keep trying to rejigger her powers, and it’s never plain mutancy (is that even a word) but there’s always sorcery involved.
Plus it’s easier to deal with their original characterizations, especially now that present-day Wanda has that whole “I’m a hypocritical, genocidal crazy person who tried to destroy my own race.” So if Whedon is approaching it from The Ultimates standpoint, it makes perfect sense.
From a creative standpoint, I think the Scarlett Witch and Quicksilver work perfectly: not only are their powers original and not duplicated by anyone else in the current movie Avengers lineup, their relationship adds an extra element to play with. Adding other super-strong, fisticuff-y characters (flight, iron fists or energy blasts notwithstanding) may feel a bit creatively redundant. A speedster like Pietro is fun and easily added on. Adding Wanda’s hex magicks adds a newer dimension that dovetails with Thor’s yet is its own thing.
As a longtime reader, I’ve never seen them as anything but Avengers, and while they’re mutants, I never saw them as X-men, even with all the current reboots. Wanda was the Avenger’s pet mutant, but she seldom identified herself as such, never really crossed over into X-verse or the mutant community as much because her powers were always too sketchy and based on sorcery. They STILL keep trying to rejigger her powers, and it’s never plain mutancy (is that even a word) but there’s always sorcery involved.
Plus it’s easier to deal with their original characterizations, especially now that present-day Wanda has that whole “I’m a hypocritical, genocidal crazy person who tried to destroy my own race.” So if Whedon is approaching it from The Ultimates standpoint, it makes perfect sense.
How can you have a movie with two Magnetos and just use Quicksilver in one action sequence?
This is all kind of hilarious though. Looking forward to how it plays out.
Singer using Quicksilver for just one sequence? I’m cynical so this is probably due to pressure from the high-ups from Fox hoping to stick it to Marvel / Disney who announced far in advance of their intentions to use Quicksilver / Scarlet Witch in ‘Avengers 2’
X-Men DOFP already has a big cast like Drew said. Do they really need more characters?
So, is Fox going to use Quicksilver in the future or the past? McKellen looks ancient now & Fassbender doesn’t look old enough to have fathered a kid who’s 20-26 years old. So silly just to one-up Marvel.
And now Singer retracts his prior tweet with a new one that does not mention the Avengers. Think he got his wrist slapped? Uh, yeah.
It’s clear he realized how crappy that tweet looked and took it down. Also, Fox has to know that Iger & Feige can be mean SOBs when crossed so they dialed it back a little.
Is there some contractual determinant as to whether Quicksilver & Scarlet Witch are an X-Men property or a larger Marvel/Avenger property? If they’re technically part of the X-Men universe/world/umbrella and all the mutants included, then Disney & Marvel should just piss off. I’m no fan of FOX, however Marvel was the one brilliant enough to sell rights to the X-Men characters to FOX. If not, then FOX should just pick one of the (approximately) gazillion other mutants and roll with it. Really though, Marvel sold the X-Men rights to FOX. If they want to use X-Men characters, suck it up and offer some olive branch for a crossover. Or just use some other characters, of which there are also a virtual ton thereof. Then maybe next time if you’re planning on building some larger world where you plan to ever use the characters from your overarching brand, maybe do not just sell important pieces off to companies independent of yours. These situations could have all been prevented with just a little foresight from Marvel and DC.
On the one hand I’m happy with different studios owning different heroes. It would be a lot for one studio to handle all the characters so spreading them out over different studios means lots of super hero projects are in the works.
On the other hand, I’m not happy with the current state of spider-man. If marvel still had the rights I bet they wouldn’t have done the reboot like Sony did.
If you’ve ever read the comics, you’d know that technically any rights owner of any of the characters could claim that darn near every character in the Marvel Universe falls under their umbrella. What’s going to be weird is doing the Thanos storyline with no Cpt. Marvel, Thing or Spider-Man, all of whom were important pieces in the Thanos story.
@Fin, it might surprise you to know that yes, I have read comics. Still, in this case, they sold the rights of The X-Men to FOX and Quicksilver Scarlet Witch are the children of the main villain/anti-hero in the whole title. I mean, I get your point and all, however FOX has a right to be a little pissed about this.
I’m just sour on Marvel & Disney for what sounds like selling The X-Men (presumably ALL of them and the characters within), presumably in good faith, which would include the children of the main protagonist in their entire world, then just going an using a character that should by all rights be within that contractual agreement. At minimal, they should try to work something out since The X-Men and The Avengers are both Marvel properties/creations. Or, perhaps better yet, they should (have) write the contracts giving them right to use certain characters in certain circumstances. If/since they are trying to build some expanded universe, maybe plan these things through a little better in the future.
@Mulderism, I get your point. However, it seems like there should be some way to write up some agreement that still gives you some control, even for less money. I don’t know, how hard would it be to have for instance Sony handle Spider-Man but do it collaboratively with Marvel, or at least maintain rights to utilize him in some crossover? That or maybe sell the rights to Spider-Man/X-Men/Superman/etc. for X-number of movies with the option to re-negotiate. I know it would be complicated, however it would avoid these sort of ridiculous events.
They’re NOT X-Men characters though. And in the agreement, Marvel/Fox specified that BOTH could use them.
The Maximoffs are:
(1) Core Avengers characters, almost the founders, they are (at least Wanda) as important as Iron Man or Captain America.
(2) Children of Magneto
(3) Completely irrelevant to the actual X-Men comics. They have almost never been in an X-Men comic or storyline.
They were originally part of Magneto’s brotherhood, but as soon as they could (like 2 appearances later) they ran away and refused to join the X-Men. Then they immediately joined the Avengers. Their whole story is that Magneto abused them so much they stopped caring about mutant problems and just wanted to be heroes. This was in 1963 and they never went back.
So Marvel is absolutely right to put them into the Avengers. Although they are technically mutants, they are MUCH more important as Avengers than they are as X-Men.
That said to MAGNETO they are very important characters, crucial to his backstory.
BUT I doubt that this will be shown in this X-movie, especially since they only have 1 twin in it. So really Avengers is much more in the right to use them than Fox is to use only Quicksilver, and probably only for the action not for Magneto.
@Haily, good post and nice points. Three questions though;
1) Do we know the official language of the contract?
2) If the agreement specifically said Marvel/Fox could both use them, why this game of chicken? Why don’t they just ignore it since if you are right they already ironed this out years ago?
3) It’s awkward. I mean, you or Marvel or anybody else can SAY they’re not X-Men characters. However, they’re still children of Magneto and have appeared in the X-Men.
As a moviegoer, it’s very hamfisted for the two studios to not just work things out.
@Dave, thanks!
(1) I really don’t think anyone could find precise contract information (I would think it’s confidential). Google “Kevin Feige Scarlet Witch Quicksilver”, and you’ll find the announcement.
(2) Marvel must be very angry that Fox is keeping the rights to movies that they could be making. It’s a very annoying contract for them, and unlike Sony who was going to put Spiderman logos in the Avengers, Fox has refused to work with them. I heard once that Marvel would give Fox an extension on Daredevil, in return for using some characters (Silver Surfer?), and Fox said no.
They seem like they don’t WANT to work together. They are competing in a sense, I guess.
On the other hand it might not be a “game”. It could be a coincidence that both decided to use him. X-Men has been filming for a while so it’s suspicious if they JUST added a new character… maybe they just announced it but it was already done.
(3) Well, they appeared in the x-men for a second… no one who didn’t read the comics would know that they are Magneto’s kids. It’s not even clear if Quicksilver in X-Men will have enough lines for people to understand that it’s the same person. The movies are a year apart too it’s a long time to remember.
I agree it’s ham-fisted. I would love it if they could coordinate… but I can see they won’t.
I think Avengers will just treat the characters better than X-Men, it’s a smaller cast.
There’s A LOT of characters in X-Men, most of them don’t have personalities or stories. There’s more important X-Men like Storm, Colossus, etc. who need more attention first.
Fox beat ’em to the punch so Marvel should play nice and cast whatshisname as Quicksliver in Avengers 2, assuming that the age for Quicksilver in “Days of Future Past” would be the same as his age in “Avengers 2”. Considering there’s freakin’ time travel involved, I have no idea.
It doesn’t even make sense ot have Quicksilver in DoFP. He was long dead for most of it.
Yeah Fin is right, they are just shoving him in randomly as far as I understand. Also I think in the Avengers they are gonna make them much younger than in DoFP.
I hope they don’t use this actor, he looks nothing like Quicksilver…
Why don’t they just cooperate? They’ll both benefit. It’s not like it’s a zero sum game or anything.
Why don’t they just cooperate? They would both benefit. It’s not like it’s a zero sum game or anything.
Marvel Studios can change Pietro and Wanda from mutants to Inhumans since they control the rights to the Inhumans. Problem solved.
They can make them Inhumans, use the High Evolutionary and/or The Other/Chthon as sources of the twins’ powers or simply leave it all unexplained. The one thing we can be sure of is that Marvel and Joss Whedon will do the characters justice, whereas Fox/Singer have merely decided to use Quicksilver to one-up a rival.
I think they will probably use the Inhumans to do it. They are already gearing up for a space adventure with Guardians of the Galaxy and had the Avengers face off against an alien race so there’s no reason the Inhumans would be stretching things too far now.
It seems like an easy solution but I don’t like it.
The Inhumans in the comics are royals and isolationists, they’re like a giant family, they’re basically galactic snobs who live in their own bubble.
The Maximoffs are orphans and refugees who join the Avengers to get away from mutant prosecution and to feel heroic, not just “mutant heroes”.
The two just don’t line up for me.
They should just say their origin is classified, or that SHIELD doesn’t exactly know why they have powers. Originally the Maximoffs didn’t know what mutants were either.
There was already bad blood between Marvel and Fox from 2 prior confrontations – 1. Marvel asked Fox if they could use Hugh Jackman for a Wolverine cameo in Captain America: The First Avenger. Fox refused. 2. Fox asked Marvel for an extension on the Daredevil rights. Marvel said yes but wanted the right to Galactus and Silver Surfer in return. Fox refused and so Marvel regained the rights to Daredevil.
So this all pretty much makes sense.
You got sources for these two confrontations?
I’m not sure why both companies using the same character is a big deal. Most people won’t make anything of the connection except a casual, “huh.”
Seems really weird that Kevin Feige isn’t a producer on the new X-Men flick. First Class was the first X-movie tha he wasn’t involved with (from a Marvel standpoint). It’s too bad he couldn’t just step in and settle it.
While I see what you’re saying, your argument could be said for the “opposing side”, as well. “Quicksilver is too vague of an addition to the common filmgoer to know who he is or give a crap that he’s in the Avengers”. If that’s the case (which, honestly, it will be), then the average filmgoer won’t look at the screen with a cross expression, angrily asking “Hey ! That’s the fast guy that showed up for a second in X-Men! How dare Marvel put him in The Avengers 2!” A couple of years ago, I didn’t know who the heck Arnim Zola, Loki, Abomination, Bucky Barnes, Whiplash, War Machine, the Chitauri, Thanos, etc. were, but the Marvel Cinematic Universe opened me, a guy who grew up with no more than one or two Venom comics, to quite a bit of the Marvel universe, as a whole. It got me curious, and now I’m one of those who are happy to see the likes of Guardians of the Galaxy, Ant Man, and Dr. Strange coming to the big screen. As for Spider Man, while I love the character, introducing characters we haven’t already seen is more interesting. Not to mention, Spider Man is a completely different character than the duo of Quicksilver/Scarlet Witch. What Joss Whedon is looking for isn’t a friendly neighborhood young adult who’s owned by another company and didn’t actually join the Avengers until just a few years ago. If Marvel has the rights to certain aspects of the mutant twin duo, and they’ll be able to further the story with what they have left, then, by all means, let’s establish more characters in this ever-expanding universe! Spider Man as an extra would be cool, but borrowing from Sony for a plot-point would be a cop-out.
I don’t know if I got my point across very well, but I understood your point of view. I just wanted you to see the other side of it; what Joss Whedon, apparently, sees would benefit the current script.
I realize I’m a cynical person, but I thought from the moment they announced Quicksilver was going to be in Avengers 2 that it was a studio ‘suggestion’ purely to get a speedster on screen before WB/DC can get Flash up there (Flash being way more core to Justice League than Quicksilver is to anything). That they also did it with characters they have to share, just added to my impression of over all Disney-spiritedness.
But now that we’ve seen Fox’s reaction, I really hope this also inspires DC/WB to do something as well. ARROW seems designed to confront Marvel’s inclusion of Hawkeye in the MCU, so now maybe they’ll wake up and do something with Flash, too.
X-Men has been shooting for 5 weeks already! Singer didn’t have a scene that requires Quicksilver or the character would have already been cast from the get go. This is just typical FOXXX forcing the director to add a set piece focused on a character Marvel wants to use in what will likely be the highest grossing movie of all time when it comes out, just so they can protect “their” property. This SCREAMS of executive hacks getting involved in the creative process. Quicksilver can’t be THAT integral to the X-Men plot line or he would be cast 5 freaking months ago, NOT in the middle of shooting.
Whedon just stated on Jimmy Fallon a few minutes ago that he’s including Quicksilver and Wanda in Avengers 2 because he grew up reading them as Avengers and liked them as characters. But he also confirmed exactly what I suspected, which is that their power sets are interesting and they aren’t just more ‘punchy'(his exact word) superheroes.
Maybe this goes a bit deeper. Fox killed Firefly and refuses to release the rights. The Avengers was a SMASH success. If Whedon can stick it back to his old nemesis by screwing with something in return, I say “Why Not?”
They need to bring in Prince Namor. They’ve been tryin to make a movie of him for a long time. So, this would be the perfect chance.
Both of these franchises are so bloated and overstuffed with characters that the last thing either of them needs is to shoehorn in anymore.
I’m thinking that Fox is going to be the one to blink on this one, considering Marvel has Disney muscle (and Disney money) behind them now. I’m guessing that Fox’s version of Quicksilver will end up on the cutting room floor, whereas Marvel’s version of the character will be prominent in the next Avengers flick, making way for the character (and Scarlet Witch) to be used as a bridge for Fox and Marvel sharing characters in the future. Because lets face it: Fox has seriously mishandled their Marvel properties in the past, and I’m guessing that more than a few Fox big wigs would love to make piles of cash off of the Avengers coat-tails.
Singer would destroy these characters, as he’s destroyed the X-Men.
Without knowing what’s going on behind-the-scenes it’s hard for us to speculate of course, but I imagine both studios are in the same predicament of trying to make their directors happy with Whedon being marvel’s golden boy and I’m sure fox is hoping with Singer that they have the return of the once and future king of the x-men (ooh I see what I did there!) Anyways, I digress. I imagine along with whatever else they have going on BTS making these two guys happy I’m sure is a huge priority and judging from the way Singer doesn’t seem to give a shit about what Mark Millar thinks, I’m betting he’s pretty close to carte blanche with Fox and obviously if Whedon says he needs them for the story then, dammit, he needs them for the story. Make it happen he’s Joss Whedon. I personally hope he makes them younger and creates a nice juxtaposition with some of the older, more established avengers while also giving Whedon a chance to work with that age group that he’s so good at which would, at the very least, give us a taste of the runaways film that we all deserve.
I hate when pseudo intellectuals argue about nothing. Then again I got caught up in this little blog splatter and learned a couple of things. In the end we that are interested will all dish out money. Despite our opinions the goal of these greedy companies will be met in the form of the aforementioned money.
Can’t everyone just play nice? Since in the comics they all live in one universe anyway – X-men, Spiderman, the Avengers – it would be awesome if they could negotiate a deal that uses the same character in both films. That would be an awesome precedent – who else would get super psyched about a collaboration between Singer and When on a future X-men/Avengers crossover?
Sony sucks, and so does Fox. Marvel…why in the hell did you sell the rights in perpetuity. Who in the flying frick does that.
Disney please pony up the doe to get the franchises back from these idiots.
ok ok ok. How to make this work. In avengers 2. come on fox, just give them a little breathing room. one scene. And guess what everyone comes out better. nick fury introduces them and says “These guys are piece keepers between Mutants and humans, we don’t fight their wars, they don’t fight in ours”. Guess what? If you just make easter eggs (Like the one in iron man) maybe even cameos. You have a shared universe. Fox makes their movies (Which havn’t hardly interfered with the humans yet! Maybe the most was the third which was a horrible movie any way. wammo. Mutants fight their wars, Humans fight theirs. and both companies come out better off. Another idea is: Have mark millar and Kevin F build the universes. Each movie that comes out, both talk with writers to make each movie fit together. allow cameos for each company for free. And then if avengers want to use wolverine as a casting (more than a cameo) Or the X-men want to use nick fury. Idk, basically if they want to use some one owned by the other universe majorly. Pay like 10 million or something. wammo, same universe. but this whole chess match thing is getting kinda old. and its hurting the fans who are guessing at wether or not they will get together. Who knows, maybe we got something huge coming up.
I really wish there weren’t any restrictions and different rights to the characters.
It really only hurts us as the consumers. They should make an agreement or something.
I would love to see a superhero movie that acknowledged other superheroes/mutants
I hope Fox does get into it with Marvel… and then ends up looking stupid not in court but with fans. Marvel knows their own property, and they deliver the best films about their properties. Fox and Sony are pretenders, and I think a lot of fans out there (including me) are quietly hoping for their films to fail so Marvel can green light the first real X-Men film. Can you imagine the X-Men done Avengers style? I geek out just thinking about it.
I really hope that a purchase of Time Warner by Fox will make them release X-Men, they will own all of DC at that point, why hold on to X-Men? It would help with the sale as well
Marvel needs to fight for the movie rights for all the Marvel characters. Sure, the other studios may not want to give them up, but things tend to change when you’re looking at a tall stack of cash!
Can’t they just work together!?! It would make insane money for both studios!