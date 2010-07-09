‘X-Men: First Class’ gets a new Beast, Havok and Banshee

James McAvoy and Michael Fassbener are already on board as Prof. Charles Xavier and Magneto, but who will play the actual young “X-Men” in the new movie of the same title? Lots of rumors have been spreading across the web, but a couple of castings decisions have finally come to light. Maybe.

Nicholas Hoult, best known for “A Single Man” and “About a Boy,” is said to be stepping into the role of Beast. It’s unclear whether this will be the blue and furry Hank McCoy or the more built, big footed Beast of the early X-Men comics. A blue version was portrayed by Kelsey Grammer in 2006’s “X-Men: The Last Stand.”

Little known Caleb Landry Jones, who has the upcoming films “The Last Exorcism” and “The Social Network” on his release schedule, is set to play the screaming Banshee. Not an original member of the X-Men, Banshee was known for his Irish roots, but its unclear whether the Texas native will sport an accent for his portrayal of the sonic producing mutant.

Lastly, Lucas Til, who played Miley Cyrus’ boyfriend in “Hannah Montana: The Movie,” is in negotiations to play the role of Havok. An extremely powerful mutant who can harness “cosmic energy,” the comic book incarnation of Havok is really Alex Summers, the brother of Scott Summers, aka Cyclops.

Some reports have said director Matthew Vaughn’s “Kick-Ass” star Aaron Johnson is taking the role of Cycops, but according to Entertainment Weekly, that’s not the case. Additionally, the outlet reports that while Landry-Jones, Hoult and Til will all have roles in “X-Men: First Class,” they may not be for those respective characters and that 20th Century Fox is engaging in a campaign of misinformation to keep fans guessing. Whether or not that bizarre public relations strategy is true, fans shouldn’t have to wait long as “First Class” will begin shooting this summer in London.

Additional roles cast in the film include Alice Eve as Emma Frost and rumors that Rosamund Pike will play Xavier’s confidante Moria MacTaggert and Amber Heard will surface as a young Mystique. No word yet if Cyclops or Jean Grey will be represented.

“X-Men: First Class” is currently scheduled for a June 7, 2010 release.