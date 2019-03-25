Warner Bros.

While the box office behemoth that is Marvel Studios presses on, DC Comics and Warner Bros. are slowly but surely mounting a comeback with non-Batman and Superman fares like Wonder Woman, Aquaman and Shazam! As for their previous work with director Zack Snyder, however, it seems that the likes of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League are no more. Even so, that didn’t stop Snyder from railing against his critics at a recent screening event.

Specifically, Snyder had a lot to say about what his original, untampered-with version of Justice League would have looked like and critics of his undeniably dark version of the caped crusader. If you’ll recall, many were not happy with the fact that Snyder’s Batman (Ben Affleck) in Batman v Superman had no qualms whatsoever about killing people. The director’s response?

“Someone says to me, ‘Batman killed a guy.’ I’m like, ‘f*ck, really? Wake the f*ck up,'” explained Snyder. “I guess that’s what I’m saying. Once you’ve lost your virginity to this f*cking movie and then you come and say to me something about like, ‘My superhero wouldn’t do that.’ I’m like, ‘Are you serious?’ I’m like down the f*cking road on that.” He continued, “It’s a cool point of view to be like, ‘My heroes are still innocent. My heroes didn’t fucking lie to America. My heroes didn’t embezzle money from their corporations. My heroes didn’t fucking commit any atrocities.’ That’s cool. But you’re living in a fucking dream world.”

Be sure to tune in to InfoWars for Snyder’s inevitable appearance there in the near future. Otherwise, you can check out the video of Snyder preaching to the choir below.

(Via The Playlist)