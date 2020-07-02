Way back in October, 100 Gecs announced what was then titled 1000 Gecs & Th3 Phant0m M3nac3, a remix album of songs from their debut record, 1000 Gecs. Since then — perhaps for reasons from a galaxy far, far away — the name of the project has been changed to 1000 Gecs And The Tree Of Clues. This afternoon, the duo has taken to social media to reveal when the record will be out: Pre-orders will be available starting at midnight tonight, and the album comes out next Friday, July 10.

1000 gecs and The Tree of Clues …………..🧩..🌲

…………. july 10 on big beat records … 🔎

pre0rder tonight @ midnight est ⏳… ⌛️..

… https://t.co/jduGZdccUm . pic.twitter.com/sWYBwbvvp8 — 100 gecs (@100gecs) July 2, 2020

The group has been previewing the album for months now with the remixes they’ve shared. Most recently, they got UK pop singer GFOTY and DJ Count Baldor to help out on a remix of “Stupid Horse,” for which they also shared a video. They also worked with Rico Nasty, Charli XCX, Kero Kero Bonito on “Ringtone Remix,” which will also be on the record. The duo also got Dorian Electra to remix “Gec 2 U.” When Tree Of Clues was announced, that news was accompanied by an A.G. Cook remix of “Money Machine.”

1000 Gecs And The Tree Of Clues is out 7/10 via Big Beat Records.

