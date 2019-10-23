St. Louis experimental music duo 100 Gecs rose to fame this summer when their debut abrasive pop record 1000 Gecs became beloved by some and a meme by others. Consisting of members Dylan Brady and Laura Les, 100 Gecs announce their 1000 Gecs record will get an official remix album, titled 1000 Gecs & Th3 Phant0m M3nac3. Along with the album announcement, the band shared an official remix to “Money Machine” by A.G. Cook.

According to the duo, the new record will feature official remixes from friends and familiar names, as well as fans who received open-source instrumentals from the album via the band’s Twitter. Their first release from the upcoming album, A. G. Cook’s remix of “Money Machine,” has many elements of the original track but is even more esoteric. While the vocals are still hyper auto-tuned, A.G. Cook opts for a harsh, noisy soundscape rather than a more recognizable beat.

The album remix announcement comes right before the band embarks on their two-month North American tour. “The Secret Tour” kicks off in Vancouver, B.C. and concludes in LA. Some of the tour is supporting Brockhampton while others feature Slowthai. Get tickets to “The Secret Tour” here.

Listen to the “Money Machine” remix by A.G. Cook above.