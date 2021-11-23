ABBA Just Got Their First Grammy Nomination… Ever

When ABBA announced that the band’s first album in 40 years would be released this year, ABBA member Benny Anderson said that “we’re truly sailing in uncharted waters.” He wasn’t kidding. Since the group’s inception in 1972, they’ve sold hundreds of millions of records, clocked global Platinum status on each of their nine albums, charted countless ubiquitous hits, been covered by every style of band imaginable, and even inspired an entire Broadway musical (Mama Mia!) based on their music. Heck, they even have their own museum! But for some curious reason, they’ve never garnered a Grammy nomination(!)… until now.

“I Still Have Faith In You ” is nominated for Record Of The Year at the 64th Grammy Awards. It’s ABBA’s first ever nomination at the #GRAMMYs #abbavoyage pic.twitter.com/l8UsB78lET — ABBA Charts (@ABBAChart) November 23, 2021

“I Still Have Faith In You,” the lead single to Voyage, ABBA’s first album in forty years, not only received a Grammy Award nomination but it also landed in the top-tier Record Of The Year category. And when the Grammy Awards ceremony goes down on January 31 next year, the quartet will be up against artists like Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo, and Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga for the award. The song’s lyrics feel prescient today, to say the least:

“I still have faith in you

And I will say

I never really thought I’d feel this way

But I remind myself

Of who we are

How inconceivable it is to reach this far”

While ABBA took a long hiatus from 1982 to 2016, they’ve never left public consciousness worldwide. This nomination is long overdue for the group, especially since they were actually inducted into the Grammy Hall Of Fame in 2015.

