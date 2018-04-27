Getty Image

In 1983, ABBA released “Thank You For The Music,” the title track of a compilation album of the same name. The single would be their last, but now, 35 years later, the legendary Swedish group is ready to return, as they’ve said they have two new songs recorded.

The band consisted of two married couples, and as those relationships dissolved, so did the band. In 2016, however, it was announced that ABBA would reunite for a digital entertainment project involving virtual reality and artificial intelligence created by American Idol creator Simon Fuller. The band’s Benny Andersson said at the time, “We’re inspired by the limitless possibilities of what the future holds and are loving being a part of creating something new and dramatic here. A time machine that captures the essence of who we were and are.”

Now there are more details: The experience is set to premiere on ABC and NBC later this year, and the band has recorded two new songs for it, one of which is called “I Still Have Faith In You.” The band shared a statement about the project, saying that stepping back into the studio, it felt like they never left:

“The decision to go ahead with the exciting ABBA avatar tour project had an unexpected consequence. We all four felt that, after some 35 years, it could be fun to join forces again and go into the recording studio. So we did. And it was like time had stood still and that we only had been away on a short holiday. An extremely joyful experience! We may have come of age, but the song is new. And it feels good.”

The virtual reality experience is also set to be taken on the road, and a tour is expected to begin next year.