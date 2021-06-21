Black Country, New Road’s general rock vibe is high school band class discovers David Byrne. All seven of them play a different instrument, but they all come to wreck the stage with Big “Smoke On The Water”-Riff Energy. Last night at a live show in the UK, they injected some of that post-punkitude into ABBA’s “Mamma Mia.”

On keys, May Kershaw played the song’s teetering intro, as Georgia Ellery (violin) and Lewis Evans (sax) answered it with a roiling strings-and-brass combo. Ellery held her own as the violin strings stood in for ABBA’s high synths, while singer Isaac Wood led the crowd in a shambolic shout-a-long. Check out the full performance above, as well as the band’s other recent cover, of Weezer’s “Say It Ain’t So,” below.

Last week, Black Country, New Road announced their first-ever North American tour in support of their debut album For The First Time. The stretch begins on the east coast in February 2022, and winds up on the west coast, ending in mid-March. See the full list of tour dates below.

02/18 — Washington, D.C. @ DC9

02/19 — Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

02/22 — Brooklyn, NY @ The Sultan Room

02/23 — Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere

02/25 — Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

02/26 — Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz PDB

02/28 — Detroit, MI @ Third Man Records

03/01 — Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

03/03 — Seattle, WA @ Barboza

03/04 — Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall

03/05 — Arcata, CA @ The Miniplex

03/06 — San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

03/08 — Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon

03/09 — Los Angeles, CA @ Regent Theater

Black Country, New Road’s album For The First Time is out now via Ninja Tune.