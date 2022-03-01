Indie

Alex Cameron Dreams His Way Through A Church In The Trippy Video For ‘K-Hole’

Ahead of his upcoming fourth album Oxy Music, Alex Cameron has delivered a new single and music video for “K Hole.” The song follows previous cuts “Sara Jo” and “Best Life.” On “K Hole,” Cameron critiques modern life and methods of self-care.

“Generation self medication,” Cameron said in a statement. “Social groups, shattered mirrors pieced back together and bound by saliva. Holding hands just to say ʻItʼs ok that everything isnʼt ok.ʼ Thereʼs love here, and peace, if youʼre alright with being on your own. We like it in pairs —but thereʼs only room for one in a K Hole.”

In the song’s accompanying video, directed by Jim Larson, Cameron is seen in a doctor’s office receiving transfusion therapy. He quickly nods off and dreams of dancing and grooving in the St. Ann & The Holy Trinity Church in Brooklyn Heights. His outfits change throughout the clip, as the church spins slowly, with the stained glass windows creating a trippy, kaleidoscope effect. At the end of the song, Cameron is waken up by the doctors, informing him that the treatment is complete.

Watch “K Hole” above.

Oxy Music is out 3/11 via Secretly Canadian. Pre-save it here.

