Keeping track of all the new albums coming out in a given month is a big job, but we’re up for it: Below is a comprehensive list of the major releases you can look forward to in March. If you’re not trying to potentially miss out on anything, it might be a good idea to keep reading.
Friday, March 4
- Allegra Krieger — Precious Thing (Northern Spy)
- Babehoven — Sunk EP (Double Double Whammy)
- BabyTron — Megatron (The Hip Hop Lab/EMPIRE)
- Bahamas — Live To Tape, Volume III EP (Brushfire / Republic Records)
- Band Of Horses — Things Are Great (BMG)
- Benee — Lychee EP (Republic Records)
- Bob Moses — The Silence In Between (Astralwerks)
- Broken Field Runner — Runner (Secret Audio Club)
- Cécile McLorin Salvant — Ghost Song (Nonesuch)
- Ceramic Animal — Sweet Unknown (Easy Eye)
- Charlotte Adigéry And Bolis Pupul — Topical Dancer (Deewee)
- Chelsea Carmichael — All We Know EP (Native Rebel Recordings)
- Chief Cleopatra — Luna EP (Royal Mountain Records)
- The Dip — Sticking With It (Dualtone Records)
- Diplo — Diplo (Higher Ground)
- Dolly Parton — Run, Rose, Run (Butterfly Records)
- El Ten Eleven — New Year’s Eve (Joyful Noise Recordings)
- Fieh — In The Sun In The Rain (Jansen Records)
- The Flower Kings — By Royal Decree (InsideOut Music)
- Guided By Voices — Crystal Nuns Cathedral (GBV Inc.)
- Ilhan Ersahin, Dave Harrington, and Kenny Wollesen — Invite Your Eye (Nublu)
- Jody And The Jerms — Flicker (JATJ)
- Jordan Rakei — Bruises EP (Ninja Tune)
- Klangstof — Ocean View EP (Northern Transmissions)
- Kojey Radical — Reason To Smile (Asylum/Atlantic)
- Léon — Circles (LL Entertainment/BMG)
- LEYA — Eyeline (NNA Tapes)
- Luna Li — Duality (AWAL/In Real Life)
- Madi Diaz — History Of A Feeling EP (ANTI-)
- Matt Anderson — House To House (True North Records)
- Maylee Todd — Maloo (Stones Throw)
- Melissa Aldana — 12 Stars (Blue Note Records)
- Michelle — After Dinner We Talk Dreams (Canvasback Music/Transgressive)
- Morgan Harper-Jones — While You Lay Sound Asleep EP (Play It Again Sam)
- Morgan Reese — Letters From The Invisible Girl EP (Empire)
- Nashvillains — Tumbling Down (Fate Entertainment)
- Nilüfer Yanya — Painless (ATO Records)
- Olovson — Storytelling (1136 Diamond)
- Peach Pit — From 2 To 3 (Columbia Records)
- RZA And DJ Scratch — Saturday Afternoon Kung Fu Theater (36 Chambers ALC/MNRK Music)
- Scott Hardware — Ballad Of A Tryhard (Telephone Explosion)
- Scott Metzger — Too Close To Reason (RPF Records)
- Shane Parish — Liverpool (Dear Life Records)
- Songs: Ohia — Live: Vanquishers (Secretly Canadian)
- Stereophonics — Oochya! (Ignition Records)
- Stromae — Multitude (Mosaert)
- Wah Together — Let’s Wah Together (Dedstrange)
- The Weather Station — How Is It That I Should Look At The Stars (Fat Possum)
- Zander Schloss — Song About Songs (Blind Owl Records)
Friday, March 11
- A. Billi Free & The Lasso — Holy Body Roll (Mello Music Group)
- Alex Cameron — Oxy Music (Secretly Canadian)
- Amber Lewis — Lips & Teeth (Day Off Recordings)
- Apollo Ghosts — Pink Tiger (You’ve Changed Records)
- Bodega — Broken Equipment (What’s Your Rupture)
- Brad Armstrong — Heart Like A Sigil (Flower Moon Records)
- Bryan Adams — So Happy It Hurts (BMG)
- Charlie Collins — Undone (Island Records Australia/UMA)
- The Districts — Great American Painting (Fat Possum Records)
- E-L-R — Vexier (Prophecy Productions)
- Ella Henderson — Everything I Didn’t Say (Atlantic Records)
- Ferris & Sylvester — Superhuman ([Integral]/PIAS)
- Franz Ferdinand — Hits To The Head (Domino)
- Fly Anakin — Frank (Lex Records)
- Goose (BE) — Endless (Universal Music)
- Holo — In Limbo EP ( Ellipse Records Artist)
- Hoodoo Gurus — Chariot Of The Gods (Big Time)
- The Human Tornado — Love Is Démodé (Rockshots Records)
- Jackson Dean — Greenbroke (Big Machine Records)
- Jeremy Ivey — Invisible Pictures (Anti)
- Junk Drawer — The Dust Has Come To Stay EP (Art For Blind Records)
- Lil Durk — 7220 (Sony)
- Maia Friedman — Under The New Light (Last Gang Records)
- Mary Simich — How Does One Begin (Ernest Jenning)
- Messa — Close (Svart Records)
- MoE — The Crone (Vinter Records)
- Nicolas Rage — Personal Party EP (Revival Recordings)
- Orion Sun — Getaway EP (Mom + Pop Music)
- Paul Cherry — Back On The Music (Sunset Music Productions)
- PJ Harvey — The Hope Six Demolition Project — Demos (Island/UMC)
- Rex Orange County — Who Cares? (Sony)
- Rust n’ Rage — One For The Road (Frontiers)
- Shenseea — Alpha (Rich Immigrants/Interscope)
- The Sully Band — Let’s Straighten It Out! (Blue Élan Records)
- Summer Salt — The Juniper Songbook (Cherry Lime Records)
- Tanya Tagaq — Tongues (Six Shooter Records)
- Thomas Headon — Victoria EP (Elektra)
- Tony Price — Mark VI (Telephone Explosion Records)
- Viji — Cali EP (Dirty Hit)
- Widowspeak — The Jacket (Captured Tracks)
- The Wiggles — ReWiggled (ABC Music)
- Young Guv — Guv III (Slumberland Records)
Friday, March 18
- 250 — PPONG (Beasts and Natives Alike)
- Alai K — Kila Mara (On The Corner Records)
- Audio Karate — ¡OTRA! (Iodine Recordings)
- Babeheaven — Sink Into Me (Believe)
- Ben Lukas Boysen — Clarion EP (Erased Tapes)
- Berthold City — When Words Are Not Enough (WAR Records)
- Blanck Mass — Ted K (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) (Sacred Bones)
- Blue States — World Contact Day (Memphis Industries)
- Brad Mehldau — Jacob’s Ladder (Nonesuch Records)
- Charli XCX — Crash (Atlantic)
- Chip Z’Nuff — Perfectly Imperfect (Frontiers Music)
- Colin Hay — Now And The Evermore (Compass Records)
- Cypress Hill — Back In Black (MNRK)
- Danilo Perez — Crisálida (Mack Avenue Records)
- Donovan Woods — Big Hurt Boy EP (End Times Music)
- Final Cry — The Ever-Rest (Mdd)
- Gayle — A Studio Of The Human Experience Volume One EP (Atlantic)
- Hailey Whitters — Raised (Pigasus Records/Songs & Daughters/Big Loud Records)
- Hot Water Music — Feel The Void (Equal Vision Records)
- The Jason Lee McKinney Band — One Last Thing (Bonfire Recording Co.)
- J.B.O. — Planet Pink (AFM Records)
- Jenny Hval — Classic Objects (4AD)
- John Colpitts — Music From The Accident (Thrill Jockey)
- LAYA — Um, Hello EP (Rounder Records)
- Lazy Queen — A Human Reaction EP (Icons Creating Evil Art)
- Little Boots — Tomorrow’s Yesterdays (On Repeat Music)
- Mackenzie Grant — Wonder World (BlackBird Record Label)
- Maggie Gently — Peppermint (Refresh Records)
- Midlake — For The Sake Of Bethel Woods (ATO Records)
- Night Crowned — Rebirth Of The Old EP (Noble Demon)
- Peter Doherty & Frédéric Lo — The Fantasy Life Of Poetry & Crime (Strap Originals)
- Pinch Points — Process (Mistletone)
- Private Agenda — A Mannequin (Lo Recordings)
- Raw Poetic — Laminated Skies (Def Pressé)
- Rosalía — Motomami (Columbia Records)
- Son House — Forever On My Mind (Easy Eye Sound)
- Sonic Youth — In/Out/In (Three Lobed Recordings)
- Stabbing Westward — Chasing Ghosts (COP International Records)
- Steve Dawson — Gone, Long Gone (Black Hen Music)
- Yumi Zouma — Present Tense (Polyvinyl)
Friday, March 25
- Ali Shaheed Muhammad & Adrian Younge — Jazz Is Dead 011 (Jazz Is Dead)
- Aldous Harding — Warm Chris (4AD)
- Anand Wilder — I Don’t Know My Words (Last Gang Records)
- Anthony Coleman And Brian Chase — Arcades (Chaikin)
- Architects — For Those That Wish To Exist At Abbey Road (Epitaph)
- Bakers Eddy — Love Boredom Bicycles (Ivy League Records)
- Beau Jennings & The Tigers — Heavy Light (Black Mesa)
- Bellows — Next Of Kin (Topshelf)
- Bodi Bill — I Love U I Do (Sinnbus)
- The Bogie Band feat. Joe Russo — The Prophets In The City (Royal Potato Family)
- Buddy — Superghetto (Cool Lil Company/RCA Records)
- Camp Cope — Running With The Hurricane (Run For Cover)
- Coin — Uncanny Valley (10K Projects)
- Cowboy Junkies — Songs Of The Recollection (Proper)
- D.Mark Owen — Respite (Blue Canoe Records)
- Darden Smith — Western Skies (Bull By the Horns)
- Dave Friend And Jerome Begin — Post- (New Amsterdam Records)
- Destroyer — Labyrinthitis (Merge Records)
- Ed Schrader’s Music Beat — Nightclub Daydreaming (Carpark)
- Emily Jane White — Alluvion (Talitres)
- Ensemble Dal Niente — object/animal (Sideband Records)
- Ex-Vöid — Bigger Than Before (Don Giovanni Records)
- Fana Hues — flora + fana (Bright Antenna)
- Fivio Foreign — B.I.B.L.E (Columbia)
- Fucked Up — Do All Words Can Do (Matador)
- Gabriel Kahane — Magnificent Bird (Nonesuch Records)
- ginla — Everything (No Content)
- Guerilla Toss — Famously Alive (Sub Pop)
- I Start Counting — Ejected (WEA)
- I Start Counting — Re-fused (WEA)
- Ibibio Sound Machine — Electricity (Merge Records)
- Jana Rush — Dark Humor EP (Planet Mu)
- Jeremy Garrett — River Wild (ORGANIC Records)
- Juanita Euka — Mabanzo (Strut Records)
- Kavinsky — Reborn (Fiction/Virgin Music France)
- Kevin Devine — Nothing’s Real, So Nothing’s Wrong (Triple Crown Records)
- Killing Joke — Lord Of Chaos EP (Spinefarm)
- Kraftwerk — Remixes (Rhino)
- Larry McRay — Blues Without You (Keeping the Blues Alive Records)
- Lucky Lo — Supercarry (Tambourhinoceros)
- Maren Morris — Humble Quest (Columbia Nashville)
- Matisyahu — AM_RICA (Fallen Sparks Records)
- Michael Bublé — Higher (Reprise Records)
- NCT Dream — Glitch Mode (SM Entertainment)
- P.E. — The Leather Lemon (Wharf Cat Records)
- Placebo — Never Let Me Go (SO Recordings)
- The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys — Never Slow Down (Smithsonian Folkways)
- Proper — The Great American Novel (Father/Daughter Records)
- Reba McEntire — My Chains Are Gone (MCA Nashville)
- Sea Girls — Homesick (Polydor)
- Susanna — Elevation (SusannaSonata)
- Telltale — Lie Your Way Out EP (Rude Records)
- Tired Tape Machine — Thing (Disaster Records)
- Tom Rogerson — Retreat To Bliss (Western Vinyl)
- Vanessa Wagner — Study Of The Invisible (InFiné)
- Vitesse X — Us Ephemeral (100% Electronica)
- VR SEX — Rough Dimension (Dais Records)
- Wallows — Tell Me That It’s Over (Atlantic Records)
- Walter Martin — The Bear (Ile Flottante)
- Young Prisms — Drifter (Fire Talk)
