All The New Albums Coming Out In March 2022

Keeping track of all the new albums coming out in a given month is a big job, but we’re up for it: Below is a comprehensive list of the major releases you can look forward to in March. If you’re not trying to potentially miss out on anything, it might be a good idea to keep reading.

Friday, March 4

  • Allegra Krieger — Precious Thing (Northern Spy)
  • Babehoven — Sunk EP (Double Double Whammy)
  • BabyTron — Megatron (The Hip Hop Lab/EMPIRE)
  • Bahamas — Live To Tape, Volume III EP (Brushfire / Republic Records)
  • Band Of Horses — Things Are Great (BMG)
  • Benee — Lychee EP (Republic Records)
  • Bob Moses — The Silence In Between (Astralwerks)
  • Broken Field Runner — Runner (Secret Audio Club)
  • Cécile McLorin Salvant — Ghost Song (Nonesuch)
  • Ceramic Animal — Sweet Unknown (Easy Eye)
  • Charlotte Adigéry And Bolis Pupul — Topical Dancer (Deewee)
  • Chelsea Carmichael — All We Know EP (Native Rebel Recordings)
  • Chief Cleopatra — Luna EP (Royal Mountain Records)
  • The Dip — Sticking With It (Dualtone Records)
  • Diplo — Diplo (Higher Ground)
  • Dolly Parton — Run, Rose, Run (Butterfly Records)
  • El Ten Eleven — New Year’s Eve (Joyful Noise Recordings)
  • Fieh — In The Sun In The Rain (Jansen Records)
  • The Flower Kings — By Royal Decree (InsideOut Music)
  • Guided By Voices — Crystal Nuns Cathedral (GBV Inc.)
  • Ilhan Ersahin, Dave Harrington, and Kenny Wollesen — Invite Your Eye (Nublu)
  • Jody And The Jerms — Flicker (JATJ)
  • Jordan Rakei — Bruises EP (Ninja Tune)
  • Klangstof — Ocean View EP (Northern Transmissions)
  • Kojey Radical — Reason To Smile (Asylum/Atlantic)
  • Léon — Circles (LL Entertainment/BMG)
  • LEYA — Eyeline (NNA Tapes)
  • Luna Li — Duality (AWAL/In Real Life)
  • Madi Diaz — History Of A Feeling EP (ANTI-)
  • Matt Anderson — House To House (True North Records)
  • Maylee Todd — Maloo (Stones Throw)
  • Melissa Aldana — 12 Stars (Blue Note Records)
  • Michelle — After Dinner We Talk Dreams (Canvasback Music/Transgressive)
  • Morgan Harper-Jones — While You Lay Sound Asleep EP (Play It Again Sam)
  • Morgan Reese — Letters From The Invisible Girl EP (Empire)
  • Nashvillains — Tumbling Down (Fate Entertainment)
  • Nilüfer Yanya — Painless (ATO Records)
  • Olovson — Storytelling (1136 Diamond)
  • Peach Pit — From 2 To 3 (Columbia Records)
  • RZA And DJ Scratch — Saturday Afternoon Kung Fu Theater (36 Chambers ALC/MNRK Music)
  • Scott Hardware — Ballad Of A Tryhard (Telephone Explosion)
  • Scott Metzger — Too Close To Reason (RPF Records)
  • Shane Parish — Liverpool (Dear Life Records)
  • Songs: Ohia — Live: Vanquishers (Secretly Canadian)
  • Stereophonics — Oochya! (Ignition Records)
  • Stromae — Multitude (Mosaert)
  • Wah Together — Let’s Wah Together (Dedstrange)
  • The Weather Station — How Is It That I Should Look At The Stars (Fat Possum)
  • Zander Schloss — Song About Songs (Blind Owl Records)

Friday, March 11

  • A. Billi Free & The Lasso — Holy Body Roll (Mello Music Group)
  • Alex Cameron — Oxy Music (Secretly Canadian)
  • Amber Lewis — Lips & Teeth (Day Off Recordings)
  • Apollo Ghosts — Pink Tiger (You’ve Changed Records)
  • Bodega — Broken Equipment (What’s Your Rupture)
  • Brad Armstrong — Heart Like A Sigil (Flower Moon Records)
  • Bryan Adams — So Happy It Hurts (BMG)
  • Charlie Collins — Undone (Island Records Australia/UMA)
  • The Districts — Great American Painting (Fat Possum Records)
  • E-L-R — Vexier (Prophecy Productions)
  • Ella Henderson — Everything I Didn’t Say (Atlantic Records)
  • Ferris & Sylvester — Superhuman ([Integral]/PIAS)
  • Franz Ferdinand — Hits To The Head (Domino)
  • Fly Anakin — Frank (Lex Records)
  • Goose (BE) — Endless (Universal Music)
  • Holo — In Limbo EP ( Ellipse Records Artist)
  • Hoodoo Gurus — Chariot Of The Gods (Big Time)
  • The Human Tornado — Love Is Démodé (Rockshots Records)
  • Jackson Dean — Greenbroke (Big Machine Records)
  • Jeremy Ivey — Invisible Pictures (Anti)
  • Junk Drawer — The Dust Has Come To Stay EP (Art For Blind Records)
  • Lil Durk — 7220 (Sony)
  • Maia Friedman — Under The New Light (Last Gang Records)
  • Mary Simich — How Does One Begin (Ernest Jenning)
  • Messa — Close (Svart Records)
  • MoE — The Crone (Vinter Records)
  • Nicolas Rage — Personal Party EP (Revival Recordings)
  • Orion Sun — Getaway EP (Mom + Pop Music)
  • Paul Cherry — Back On The Music (Sunset Music Productions)
  • PJ Harvey — The Hope Six Demolition Project — Demos (Island/UMC)
  • Rex Orange County — Who Cares? (Sony)
  • Rust n’ Rage — One For The Road (Frontiers)
  • Shenseea — Alpha (Rich Immigrants/Interscope)
  • The Sully Band — Let’s Straighten It Out! (Blue Élan Records)
  • Summer Salt — The Juniper Songbook (Cherry Lime Records)
  • Tanya Tagaq — Tongues (Six Shooter Records)
  • Thomas Headon — Victoria EP (Elektra)
  • Tony Price — Mark VI (Telephone Explosion Records)
  • Viji — Cali EP (Dirty Hit)
  • Widowspeak — The Jacket (Captured Tracks)
  • The Wiggles — ReWiggled (ABC Music)
  • Young Guv — Guv III (Slumberland Records)

Friday, March 18

  • 250 — PPONG (Beasts and Natives Alike)
  • Alai K — Kila Mara (On The Corner Records)
  • Audio Karate — ¡OTRA! (Iodine Recordings)
  • Babeheaven — Sink Into Me (Believe)
  • Ben Lukas Boysen — Clarion EP (Erased Tapes)
  • Berthold City — When Words Are Not Enough (WAR Records)
  • Blanck Mass — Ted K (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) (Sacred Bones)
  • Blue States — World Contact Day (Memphis Industries)
  • Brad Mehldau — Jacob’s Ladder (Nonesuch Records)
  • Charli XCX — Crash (Atlantic)
  • Chip Z’Nuff — Perfectly Imperfect (Frontiers Music)
  • Colin Hay — Now And The Evermore (Compass Records)
  • Cypress Hill — Back In Black (MNRK)
  • Danilo Perez — Crisálida (Mack Avenue Records)
  • Donovan Woods — Big Hurt Boy EP (End Times Music)
  • Final Cry — The Ever-Rest (Mdd)
  • Gayle — A Studio Of The Human Experience Volume One EP (Atlantic)
  • Hailey Whitters — Raised (Pigasus Records/Songs & Daughters/Big Loud Records)
  • Hot Water Music — Feel The Void (Equal Vision Records)
  • The Jason Lee McKinney Band — One Last Thing (Bonfire Recording Co.)
  • J.B.O. — Planet Pink (AFM Records)
  • Jenny Hval — Classic Objects (4AD)
  • John Colpitts — Music From The Accident (Thrill Jockey)
  • LAYA — Um, Hello EP (Rounder Records)
  • Lazy Queen — A Human Reaction EP (Icons Creating Evil Art)
  • Little Boots — Tomorrow’s Yesterdays (On Repeat Music)
  • Mackenzie Grant — Wonder World (BlackBird Record Label)
  • Maggie Gently — Peppermint (Refresh Records)
  • Midlake — For The Sake Of Bethel Woods (ATO Records)
  • Night Crowned — Rebirth Of The Old EP (Noble Demon)
  • Peter Doherty & Frédéric Lo — The Fantasy Life Of Poetry & Crime (Strap Originals)
  • Pinch Points — Process (Mistletone)
  • Private Agenda — A Mannequin (Lo Recordings)
  • Raw Poetic — Laminated Skies (Def Pressé)
  • Rosalía — Motomami (Columbia Records)
  • Son House — Forever On My Mind (Easy Eye Sound)
  • Sonic Youth — In/Out/In (Three Lobed Recordings)
  • Stabbing Westward — Chasing Ghosts (COP International Records)
  • Steve Dawson — Gone, Long Gone (Black Hen Music)
  • Yumi Zouma — Present Tense (Polyvinyl)

Friday, March 25

  • Ali Shaheed Muhammad & Adrian Younge — Jazz Is Dead 011 (Jazz Is Dead)
  • Aldous Harding — Warm Chris (4AD)
  • Anand Wilder — I Don’t Know My Words (Last Gang Records)
  • Anthony Coleman And Brian Chase — Arcades (Chaikin)
  • Architects — For Those That Wish To Exist At Abbey Road (Epitaph)
  • Bakers Eddy — Love Boredom Bicycles (Ivy League Records)
  • Beau Jennings & The Tigers — Heavy Light (Black Mesa)
  • Bellows — Next Of Kin (Topshelf)
  • Bodi Bill — I Love U I Do (Sinnbus)
  • The Bogie Band feat. Joe Russo — The Prophets In The City (Royal Potato Family)
  • Buddy — Superghetto (Cool Lil Company/RCA Records)
  • Camp Cope — Running With The Hurricane (Run For Cover)
  • Coin — Uncanny Valley (10K Projects)
  • Cowboy Junkies — Songs Of The Recollection (Proper)
  • D.Mark Owen — Respite (Blue Canoe Records)
  • Darden Smith — Western Skies (Bull By the Horns)
  • Dave Friend And Jerome Begin — Post- (New Amsterdam Records)
  • Destroyer — Labyrinthitis (Merge Records)
  • Ed Schrader’s Music Beat — Nightclub Daydreaming (Carpark)
  • Emily Jane White — Alluvion (Talitres)
  • Ensemble Dal Niente — object/animal (Sideband Records)
  • Ex-Vöid — Bigger Than Before (Don Giovanni Records)
  • Fana Hues — flora + fana (Bright Antenna)
  • Fivio Foreign — B.I.B.L.E (Columbia)
  • Fucked Up — Do All Words Can Do (Matador)
  • Gabriel Kahane — Magnificent Bird (Nonesuch Records)
  • ginla — Everything (No Content)
  • Guerilla Toss — Famously Alive (Sub Pop)
  • I Start Counting — Ejected (WEA)
  • I Start Counting — Re-fused (WEA)
  • Ibibio Sound Machine — Electricity (Merge Records)
  • Jana Rush — Dark Humor EP (Planet Mu)
  • Jeremy Garrett — River Wild (ORGANIC Records)
  • Juanita Euka — Mabanzo (Strut Records)
  • Kavinsky — Reborn (Fiction/Virgin Music France)
  • Kevin Devine — Nothing’s Real, So Nothing’s Wrong (Triple Crown Records)
  • Killing Joke — Lord Of Chaos EP (Spinefarm)
  • Kraftwerk — Remixes (Rhino)
  • Larry McRay — Blues Without You (Keeping the Blues Alive Records)
  • Lucky Lo — Supercarry (Tambourhinoceros)
  • Maren Morris — Humble Quest (Columbia Nashville)
  • Matisyahu — AM_RICA (Fallen Sparks Records)
  • Michael Bublé — Higher (Reprise Records)
  • NCT Dream — Glitch Mode (SM Entertainment)
  • P.E. — The Leather Lemon (Wharf Cat Records)
  • Placebo — Never Let Me Go (SO Recordings)
  • The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys — Never Slow Down (Smithsonian Folkways)
  • Proper — The Great American Novel (Father/Daughter Records)
  • Reba McEntire — My Chains Are Gone (MCA Nashville)
  • Sea Girls — Homesick (Polydor)
  • Susanna — Elevation (SusannaSonata)
  • Telltale — Lie Your Way Out EP (Rude Records)
  • Tired Tape Machine — Thing (Disaster Records)
  • Tom Rogerson — Retreat To Bliss (Western Vinyl)
  • Vanessa Wagner — Study Of The Invisible (InFiné)
  • Vitesse X — Us Ephemeral (100% Electronica)
  • VR SEX — Rough Dimension (Dais Records)
  • Wallows — Tell Me That It’s Over (Atlantic Records)
  • Walter Martin — The Bear (Ile Flottante)
  • Young Prisms — Drifter (Fire Talk)

