Alex Cameron Announces ‘Oxy Music’ And Damns The Haters On ‘Best Life’

Move over Bryan Ferry, Alex Cameron is bringing us Oxy Music. That’s the title to the Australian neo-lounge act’s recently announced upcoming album. It arrives on March 3rd and today, Cameron shared its second single, “Best Life,” along with a video directed by his partner, actress Jemima Kirke.

In the clip, we get a front seat to a nerve-racking date between Cameron and a frantically itchy Jemima Kirke. It’s weird, but it’s exactly the type of #content Cameron has always given us — like the most recent video for “Sara Jo,” where he danced in a Speedo atop a rock on a cold shore-break. The song has Cameron’s signature leisure suit cabaret sound, which really just welcomes you to be yourself. He punctuates the chorus with these words of wisdom: “When they ask you how ya doing baby, don’t think twice say ‘I’m out here living my best life.'” Along with the song, album announcement, and new North American’s tour dates, Cameron, a benevolent motivator, also shared another inspiring statement on ignoring the internet haters and just doing you:

“The Internet. Our great Totem of information dedicated to the Gods yet to visit from a future born out of 7.9 billion online versions of human history. A tower of love and hate, passion and terror, one million retweets of ten hundred thousand total fails. America’s funniest home videos. Our best, most dope memes crowned atop the statue – our greatest achievements, the shoulders that lift the grand dome of internet glory. The view from the top is gorgeous. A stunning likeness of the most like-able content. “And holding it up, the weight bearing colossus of whisper-solid data and hollow columns of caps locked opinions and giant pillars of twisted logic. Zero Likes. Zero Comments. Zero shares. Infinitely multiplied until too mountain-like to move. The greatest show on earth performed to an audience of nobody. “One percent is what we see and what we follow drifting atop the cloud. It’s beautiful, what we’ve created. And the masses below sing into the chamber, echoes of their love songs clashing and rebounding off one another’s – the messages too distorted to discern. Received by nobody. But necessary for everybody. “Let’s face it, we’ll never make content good enough for the Gods above. Let’s leave that to the disciples. The rest of us can just stay out here, living our best lives.”

Watch the video for “Best Life” above. Check out the Oxy Music album art, tracklist, and North American tour dates below.

1. “Best Life”

2. “Sara Jo”

3. “Prescription Refill”

4. “Hold The Line”

5. “Breakdown”

6. “K Hole”

7. “Dead Eyes”

8. “Cancel Culture” (feat. Lloyd Vines)

9. “Oxy Music” (feat. Jason Williamson)

04/28 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco

04/30 — Columbus, OH @ SoupFest 2022

05/07 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

05/08 — Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue

05/09 — Detroit, MI @ El Club

05/12 — Toronto, ON @ The Axis Club

05/13 — Montreal, QBC @ Ausgang Plaza

05/14 — Burlington, VT @ Waking Windows

05/15 — New Haven, CT @ Space Ballroom

05/17 — Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

05/18 — Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

05/19 — Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

05/20 — Washington, DC @ Black Cat

05/21 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall

Oxy Music is out on 03/11 via Secretly Canadian. Pre-order it here.