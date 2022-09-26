Alex Turner gave the ultimate wedding gift to Mini Mansions bassist Zach Dawes and his new wife, Molly. According to video posted by an Arctic Monkeys fan account early Monday morning (September 26), the 36-year-old singer performed Dion’s “Only You Know” with Stella Mozgawa of Warpaint and Michael Shuman of Mini Mansions and Queens Of The Stone Age.

Alex singing at Zach & Molly's wedding 🎤

w/ Evan Weiss, Stella Mozgawa (Warpaint), Michael Shuman pic.twitter.com/P1lUm0WYnI — Arctic Monkeys Japan (@ArcticMonkeysJP) September 26, 2022

Dawes and Turner have been bandmates in The Last Shadow Puppets, a supergroup also consisting of Miles Kane and James Ford. Dawes provided bass for their 2016 sophomore album, Everything You’ve Come To Expect. The Last Shadow Puppets haven’t released a project since then. Turner has been too busy with the Arctic Monkeys. On August 24, the English rockers announced their seventh studio album, The Car, will arrive October 21. The lead single, “There’d Better Be A Mirrorball,” dropped on August 29 alongside an official video.

Days later, they announced they would play a phone-free show at Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, New York, on September 22. And just last week, the band unveiled dates for their 2023 UK & Ireland Tour. The 13-date slate begins at Ashton Gate Stadium in Bristol on May 29 and will close at Bellahouston Park in Glasgow on June 25. The tour includes two-night stays at Sheffield’s Hillsborough Park (June 9 and 10) and London’s Emirates Stadium (June 16 and 17).

See all of Arctic Monkeys’ upcoming live dates here.