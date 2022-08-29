It’s happening: Arctic Monkeys, after much teasing, are finally back with a new song. Called “There’d Better Be A Mirrorball,” it’s a scintillating, seductive ballad, very much in the realm of their last album, 2018’s hypnotizing Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino.

The grainy, lo-fi music video adds a layer of nostalgia to the already sentimental song, and all of the clips of frontman/heartthrob Alex Turner only heighten the sense of sensuality as he paints cinematic scenes with dreamy lines like, “Do you want to walk me to the car? / I’m sure to have a heavy heart.”

“There’d Better Be A Mirrorball” is the opener on their next album, The Car, which was announced just a few days ago and arrives in October. They recently debuted the following track, “I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am,” during a performance at Switzerland’s Zurich Openair festival. When speaking about the making of the album, they told Big Issue, “There’s a bunch of Led Zeppelin and Stones records where they were in this house in the country, and then they went and sorted it all out and overdubbed it elsewhere. We went there in the summer, took all the equipment, got the raw material and then took it on elsewhere.”

Watch the video for “There’d Better Be A Mirrorball” above.

The Car is out 10/21 via Domino. Pre-order it here.