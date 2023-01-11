Canadian indie pop band Alvvays is the soft rock gift that keeps giving. The group’s latest album, Blue Rev, released in October, is one of the musical act’s best works to date. The 14-track project delivered a bevy of singles, including “Pharmacist,” “Easy On Your Own?,” “Very Online Guy,” and “After the Earthquake.” But the most irresistible single has to be “Belinda Says.”

The band stopped by The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon to perform the fan-favorite song in their late-night show debut. Led by frontwoman Molly Rankin, the Canadian natives delivered an adoring rendition of the song. With Kerri MacLellan on the keys, Alec O’Hanley on guitar, Abbey Blackwell on bass, and Sheridan Riley on drums, Alvvays’ sound was pushed to new heights.

The tribute track to Belinda Carlisle’s “Heaven is a Place on Earth,” both lyrical and sonic (featuring the same tempo and chord progression in the verses), is a flash from the past with instrumentation rooted in the ’80s electric guitar riffs and more. With lyrics, “Moving to the country / Gonna have that baby / Wait tables in town / I know word gets around / Moving to the country / Gonna have this baby,” how could you not be emotionally stunned?

