Times have been good for Angel Olsen fans over the past few years, as she’s released three albums since 2019, including her latest, 2022’s Big Time (as well as her 2023 EP Forever Means). If it’s been a minute since you’ve seen Olsen on a stage, today (April 16) brings good news: She just announced her Songs From The Archive Tour.

It’s a brief run of shows, comprised of just ten dates in September. The shows will hit intimate venues in California and the Northeast, including areas she hasn’t been to in a while.

Tickets are set to go on sale starting April 19, and more information can be found on Olsen’s website. Furthermore, per a press release, Olsen has partered with PLUS1 so “$1 from every ticket sold goes to supporting Voter Formation Project and their work increasing participation in elections using digital communications strategies to engage, register, and mobilize new and infrequent voters of color.”

Check out the list of tour dates below.