Angel Olsen dropped the album Big Time in 2022 and followed it with the Forever Means EP last year. Now she has detailed what’s next: Today (November 12), Olsen announced Cosmic Waves Volume 1, which has a bit of a atypical structure.

The first five tracks are songs by other artists, while the final five are covers of those same artists, performed by Olsen. For example, today, we get Poppy Jean Crawford’s “Glamorous,” as well as Olsen’s cover of Crawford’s “The Takeover.”

Olsen says of Crawford:

“I remember speaking with my good friend Angela Ricciardi about Poppy starring in the film The Giver Gives to Give, and was immediately transfixed by her overall vibe and ’30s era beauty. But it wasn’t until later when Angela shared one of Poppy’s early demo grunge songs with me that I was blown away. Poppy gives me hope that guitar music will come back. She has such a powerful voice made for pop while also having this edge to her that, for me, communicates the kind of rage I can always relate to.”

Listen to Olsen’s rendition of “The Takeover” above and find the Cosmic Waves Volume 1 cover art and tracklist below.