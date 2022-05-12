Girl In Red’s Surreal Video For ‘Hornylovesickmess’ Was Directed By ‘Euphoria’s’ Hunter Schafer

Exactly one year ago today, Girl In Red’s breakthrough debut album, If I Could Make It Go Quiet, came out into the world. It’s been a wild ride for the act led by Norwegian singer/producer Marie Ulven, which reached a peak at Coachella when Billie Eilish presented Ulven on-stage with a Norwegian Grammy Award (Spelleman Award, to be exact) for Album Of The Year.

Now to mark the occasion, Girl In Red has just released the Hunter Schafer-directed video for the standout track, “Hornylovesickmess.” In the surreal video, Ulven lies on a bus bed through a city, before she hops out and levitates into a romantic dream sequence as the indie-pop singer chants, “Sh*t’s fun, but I’m going insane like it’s been months since I’ve had sex. I’m just a horny love sick mess.”

The video marks the directorial debut for Schafer, who is a staple on Euphoria as the always-radiant Jules. “Being able to make a video with Hunter for the album’s anniversary was so cool,”Ulven said in a statement. “We had so many ideas after the first time we hung out and it was cool to be with another creative in that way. It was also fun to be on set with her and get her vibe as a director.”

Watch the video for “Hornylovesickmess” above and check out Girl In Red’s upcoming tour dates below.

07/29 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

07/30 – Detroit, MI @ Mo Pop Festival

07/31 – Montréal, QC @ Osheaga Music & Arts Festival

09/12 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom (SOLD OUT)

09/15 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom

09/16 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Rockwell at The Complex (SOLD OUT)

09/20 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo (SOLD OUT)

09/21 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theatre (SOLD OUT)

09/24 – Las Vegas, NV @ iHeartRadio Music Festival

09/25 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren (SOLD OUT)