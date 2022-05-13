Arcade Fire stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to perform a luminary rendition of “Age Of Anxiety II (Rabbit Hole)” off of their latest album We. Singers Win Butler and Régine Chassagne belted passionately with the backing of band members Richard Reed Parry, Tim Kingsbury, and Jeremy Gara. Strobe lights, mini stands, and a big eye taking up the background contributed to the vibrant sonics of “Age Of Anxiety II.”

Arcade Fire is currently preparing for their upcoming We tour, the eighth of their career, supporting We, their sixth studio album. The trek begins its European leg in August, joined by Feist. Arcade Fire returns to the states in October to close out, with the assistance of Beck.

Aside from all that, the band has been up to a lot lately. They helped introduce a photo of a black hole with a performance of their song that’s partially named after it, they dropped off a Harry Styles cover, they performed on Saturday Night Live, they were last-minute additions to the 2022 Coachella lineup, and Will Butler recently announced he left the band after finishing work on We last year.

Watch Arcade Fire perform “Age Of Anxiety II (Rabbit Hole)” on Fallon above.