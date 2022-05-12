It’s not a stretch to call Harry Styles’ “As It Was” the biggest song of the year so far. No, its three weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 aren’t the most a song has had at that spot in 2022 (Encanto‘s “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” and Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” each spent five weeks there). However, “As It Was” is the first song from 2022 to be certified Platinum, despite only being released about a month ago.

The tune is also already at the point where it’s getting some prominent cover versions: During a recent live session at Maida Vale Studios for BBC Radio 2, Arcade Fire offered up a rendition of the song. Their version is relatively faithful to Styles’ original, but some minor touches make it sound at home in the band’s idiosyncratic, driving, and anthemic indie-rock aesthetic. Régine Chassagne taking the vocal lead on the rhythmic, rapid-fire bridge near the end of the song was also a nice touch.

As for what Arcade Fire has been up to, they’re fresh off the release of their latest album, We — the band’s last with Will Butler, who left the group last year. The band also recently announced some tour dates and performed on Saturday Night Live.

Watch Arcade Fire cover “As It Was” above.