Arctic Monkeys played a phone-free show at Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, New York, on September 22. As it were, that was a precursor. The Alex Turner-fronted band announced their 22-date 2023 North American tour this morning (October 3). Fontaines D.C. will serve as openers.

This is just the latest in a string of exciting Arctic Monkeys developments since late August. The UK rockers revealed The Car, their seventh studio album, will drop October 21. Lead single “There’d Better Be A Mirrorball” followed days later. The second single, “Body Paint,” hit last Thursday (September 29) and debuted on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The North American tour announcement comes roughly a week after a 2023 UK and Ireland stadium run was confirmed, with The Hives and The Mysterines as supporting acts.

Beginning on August 25, 2023, in Minneapolis at The Armory, the tour will feature back-to-back dates at Forest Hills Stadium in Forest Hills, New York, and a September 18 show at the famed Red Rocks Amphitheatre before finishing on September 29, 2023, at The Kia Forum in Los Angeles. Registration for Thursday’s (October 6) pre-sale is available here. The general public sale begins Friday (October 7) at 10 a.m. local time. See all dates below.

08/25/2023 — Minneapolis @ The Armory

08/27/2023 — Chicago @ United Center

08/29/2023 — Clarkson, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

08/30/2023 — Toronto @ Budweiser Stage

09/02/2023 — Montreal @ Bell Centre

09/03/2023 — Boston @ TD Garden

09/05/2023 — Philadelphia @ TD Pavilion at the Mann

09/07/2023 — Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

09/08/2023 — Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium

09/09/2023 — Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium

09/11/2023 — Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

09/12/2023 — Nashville @ Ascend Amphitheater

09/15/2023 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center

09/16/2023 — Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

09/18/2023 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

09/20/2023 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ Vivint Arena

09/22/2023 — Seattle @ Climate Pledge Arena

09/22/2023 — Vancouver @ Pacific Coliseum

09/24/2023 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center

09/26/2023 — San Francisco @ Chase Center

09/27/2023 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

09/29/2023 — Inglewood, CA @ The Kia Forum

The Car is out 10/21 via Domino. Pre-order it here.