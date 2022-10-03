Arctic Monkeys played a phone-free show at Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, New York, on September 22. As it were, that was a precursor. The Alex Turner-fronted band announced their 22-date 2023 North American tour this morning (October 3). Fontaines D.C. will serve as openers.
This is just the latest in a string of exciting Arctic Monkeys developments since late August. The UK rockers revealed The Car, their seventh studio album, will drop October 21. Lead single “There’d Better Be A Mirrorball” followed days later. The second single, “Body Paint,” hit last Thursday (September 29) and debuted on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
The North American tour announcement comes roughly a week after a 2023 UK and Ireland stadium run was confirmed, with The Hives and The Mysterines as supporting acts.
Beginning on August 25, 2023, in Minneapolis at The Armory, the tour will feature back-to-back dates at Forest Hills Stadium in Forest Hills, New York, and a September 18 show at the famed Red Rocks Amphitheatre before finishing on September 29, 2023, at The Kia Forum in Los Angeles. Registration for Thursday’s (October 6) pre-sale is available here. The general public sale begins Friday (October 7) at 10 a.m. local time. See all dates below.
08/25/2023 — Minneapolis @ The Armory
08/27/2023 — Chicago @ United Center
08/29/2023 — Clarkson, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
08/30/2023 — Toronto @ Budweiser Stage
09/02/2023 — Montreal @ Bell Centre
09/03/2023 — Boston @ TD Garden
09/05/2023 — Philadelphia @ TD Pavilion at the Mann
09/07/2023 — Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
09/08/2023 — Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium
09/09/2023 — Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium
09/11/2023 — Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
09/12/2023 — Nashville @ Ascend Amphitheater
09/15/2023 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center
09/16/2023 — Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
09/18/2023 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
09/20/2023 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ Vivint Arena
09/22/2023 — Seattle @ Climate Pledge Arena
09/22/2023 — Vancouver @ Pacific Coliseum
09/24/2023 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center
09/26/2023 — San Francisco @ Chase Center
09/27/2023 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
09/29/2023 — Inglewood, CA @ The Kia Forum
The Car is out 10/21 via Domino. Pre-order it here.