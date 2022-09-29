Arctic Monkeys have been prepping for the release of their forthcoming album The Car through stunning singles like “There’d Better Be A Mirrorball” and crazy shows like the one at Kings Theater in Brooklyn. Today, they’re back with a new track from the LP called “Body Paint” with a video filmed in London.

The four-and-a-half-minute ballad moves slowly, twinkling and glowing as Alex Turner’s voice serves as the centerpiece: “For a master of deception and subterfuge / You’ve made yourself quite the bed, to lie in,” he sings. The build-up leads to stunning guitar riffs and a cathartic outro where Turner’s vocals become more free-spirited and let go. “Body Paint” falls only halfway through the album, and they’re set to perform it tonight on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

About making this new record, Turner said in an interview, “There’s a bunch of Led Zeppelin and Stones records where they were in this house in the country, and then they went and sorted it all out and overdubbed it elsewhere. We went there in the summer, took all the equipment, got the raw material and then took it on elsewhere.”

Watch the video for “Body Paint” above.

The Car is out 10/21 via Domino. Pre-order it here.