Arctic Monkeys are set to return with a new album this fall. Titled The Car, the album marks the band’s seventh, and last night, the band debuted a loungey, psychedelic new track called “I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am” during a performance at Switzerland’s Zurich Openair festival.

When speaking on the album to Big Issue, lead vocalist Alex Turner detailed the creative process and how the band wrote and recorded the album in rural Suffolk, saying, “There’s a bunch of Led Zeppelin and Stones records where they were in this house in the country, and then they went and sorted it all out and overdubbed it elsewhere. We went there in the summer, took all the equipment, got the raw material and then took it on elsewhere.”

Production was later handled by the band’s longtime collaborator, James Ford.

Check out “I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am” above and The Car‘s cover art and tracklist below.

1. “There’d Better Be A Mirrorball”

2. “I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am”

3. “Sculptures Of Anything Goes”

4. “Jet Skis On The Moat”

5. “Body Paint”

6. “The Car”

7. “Big Ideas”

8. “Hello You”

9. “Mr. Schwartz”

10. “Perfect Sense”

The Car is out 10/21 via Domino. Pre-order it here.