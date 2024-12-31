Although Arlo Parks didn’t release a new album in 2024, she still had a pretty massive year. On Instagram, she took a moment to reflect on it while also hinting at an album to come, perhaps in 2025.

Parks wrote in the post’s caption:

“feeling reflective and happy in that quiet, sleepy kind of way. there were too many special moments to count this year, some of my favourites were definitely my Sierra Leone trip and becoming a [UNICEF] ambassador, having the most fun on tour I’ve ever had and joining [Mitski], being part of [Beyoncé’s] Cowboy Carter and all the little kismet moments in between. Made more friends than ever, danced more than ever, am more in love than ever – time to say thank you and go dark for a bit…you know what that means [eyes emoji][heart emoji] see you on the flip side.”

A new album in 2025 wouldn’t be surprising. She has so far tended to share a new album once every two years, and so far, she’s released 2021’s Collapsed In Sunbeams and 2023’s My Soft Machine, so a 2025 album would keep the bi-annual streak alive for Parks. She still had new music this year, though: She joined Khalid on “Breathe” and she co-wrote Beyoncé’s “Ya Ya.”

Find Parks’ post here.