After sharing singles “Please Don’t Fall In Love With Me,” “Adore U,” and “Ground (Cotton Candy Skies),” Khalid has revealed the tracklist for his upcoming album, Sincere. There is only one feature on the album: English indie-pop singer and songwriter Arlo Parks.

Khalid previously called Sincere “a combination of my life experiences, it takes inspiration from conversations that I have had with my fans, supporters, and the people that love me. When I listen back to this project, I hear a sound that’s so unique and represents me at my best. This album is me at 26, continuing to evolve with the knowledge that I have garnered throughout the years.”

The album will be the El Paso, Texas native’s first full-length release since 2019’s Free Spirit, although he also released the mixtape Scenic Drive in 2021. Free Spirit topped the Billboard 200 chart with 226,000 album-equivalent units sold/streamed and featured the singles, “Better,” “Right Back,” “Saturday Nights,” and “Talk.”

That Sincere was completed and is coming soon is a wonder in itself; in 2021, he called the making of the album, then titled Everything Is Changing, “overwhelming.” However, it certainly appears he was able to persevere and get it done. You can check out the tracklist below.

10 days left until Sincere, The Album

Here’s the tracklist 🖤

The countdown has started!https://t.co/l2UNJ6go82 pic.twitter.com/ZoW1TwUswT — Khalid (@thegreatkhalid) July 22, 2024

01. “Adore U”

02. “Everything We See”

03. “Altitude”

04. “It’s All Good”

05. “Broken”

06. “Dose”

07. “Please Don’t Fall In Love With Me”

08. “Breathe”

09. “Ground”

10. “Who’s There To Pick Me Up”

11. “Tainted”

12. “Long Way Home”

13. “Heatstroke”

14. “Sincere”

15. “Owe It To You”

16. “Decline”

Sincere is out 8/2 via Right Hand Music Group/RCA Records. Find more information here.