Spotify was hit with an ultimatum by Neil Young late last month: cut ties with Joe Rogan and his podcast or remove all of my music from the platform. Young’s demand came after another instance of Joe Rogan sharing misinformation about COVID-19 and the pandemic, which is a month away from entering its third year of effects in the United States. Spotify stuck by Rogan which led to Young sending a letter to his label requesting that all his music be removed from Spotify, which occurred just a few days later. However, Young was not the only person to make this move.

Who Left Spotify Because Of Joe Rogan?

Shortly after Neil Young pulled his music off Spotify, singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell took a stand with him and removed her music from the platform as well. Days later Graham Nash, who is Neil Young’s former bandmate from the Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young band, also decided to pull his music from Spotify. Then, the rest of the members in Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young — David Crosby and Stephen Stills — made an announcement that they too will take off their music from the platform. But wait, there’s more. R&B singer India.Arie also took a stance with Neil Young and revealed that her music would be removed from Spotify, saying, “Neil Young opened a door that I MUST walk through.” There’s no telling who will be next to join Young, but we can almost assume this list will grow to be a bit longer.

