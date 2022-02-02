It’s been about a week since Neil Young removed his music from Spotify in protest of Joe Rogan, and since then, some other notable artists have followed in his footsteps. That list includes Joni Mitchell; India.Arie; and Young’s former Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young bandmate Graham Nash. Now, all of Young’s CSNY bandmates have taken a stand and declared in a message shared today that they want their music off of Spotify, too, both their solo work and collaborations with each other.

The message — signed by David Crosby, Stephen Stills, and Nash — reads, “We support Neil and we agree with him that there is dangerous disinformation being aired on Spotify’s Joe Rogan podcast. While we always value alternate points of view, knowingly spreading disinformation during this global pandemic has deadly consequences. Until real action is taken to show that a concern for humanity must be balanced with commerce, we don’t want our music — or the music we made together — to be on the same platform.”

This comes after Rogan himself addressed Young, saying, “I’m very sorry that they feel that way. I most certainly don’t want that. I’m a Neil Young fan. I’ve always been a Neil Young fan.”

