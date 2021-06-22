It’s been nearly two decades since Avril Lavigne released her Platinum-certified track “Sk8er Boi” as the second single from her debut album. The song quickly became a cultural staple and ignited a generation of pop punk fans, so it’s only right that Lavigne is giving Gen Z a proper introduction to the track.

Lavigne decided to make her TikTok debut in a big way this week. She tapped pro skater Tony Hawk to assist her in fully leaning into Y2K nostalgia. The clip opens with Lavigne dressed in board shorts, suspenders, a cutoff tee, and a loosely-fitted tie, an outfit she definitely would have worn on stage in the early ’00s. She lip-syncs to the chorus of her “Sk8er Boi” track before the camera transitions to Hawk pulling off a few tricks on his own personal skate ramp.

Hawk also shared some behind-the-scenes footage of the shoot where he attempted to show Lavigne how to use a vert ramp. The first attempt didn’t go so well, but the singer eventually seemed to get the hang of things. “Breaking news: Sk8er Boi singer learns skating move from old Sk8er Man,” Hawk wrote alongside the clip.

While it’s been almost 20 years since Lavigne made her musical debut, the singer is still steadily releasing music. She confirmed earlier this year that she’ll be returning to her pop punk roots with her upcoming seventh studio album, which has yet to be announced.

Watch Lavigne’s TikTok debut above.