Remember at the beginning of the lockdowns when people were sharing memes about how “Shakespeare wrote King Lear during a plague” to inspire us to look on the bright side of our mind prisons? Well, Jay Som’s Melina Duterte and Palehound’s Ellen Kempner did one better: creating an amazing rock album King Lear would’ve been obsessed with (Bard scholars: see “Sick Of Spiraling.”)

The new indie power-duo is called Bachelor. Their debut album, Doomin’ Sun, is full of bruising yet blazingly catchy songs about relationships, suffering, and isolation. Kempner and Duterte brought one of these gems, the searing “Back Of My Hand,” to The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, before announcing a brief headlining tour this September (in addition to their previously-released dates supporting Lucy Dacus).

For more background on how Bachelor came to be, read our story about how musicians Kempner and Duterte became friends and created their brilliant new album during the pandemic.

Check out Bachelor’s tour dates below. Tickets are available on Friday, June 18 at 10 a.m. local time on the band’s website.

09/09 — Philadelphia, PA @ Foundry

09/10 — Washington, DC @ Union Stage

09/13 — Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom

09/14 — Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

09/15 — Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

09/17 — Dallas, TX @ Trees

09/18 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall- Downstairs

09/19 — Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn

09/20 — San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

09/22 — Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole

09/24 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel

09/26 — New York City @ Governor’s Ball

09/27 — San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

10/02 — Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

10/03 — Seattle, WA @ Neumos

10/05 — Santa Cruz, CA @ Catalyst Atrium

10/06 — Santa Barbara, CA @ Soho Music Club

10/08 — Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriets