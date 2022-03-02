Last October, Badbadnotgood released Talk Memory, the first album in five years from the psychedelic jazz jazz ensemble/hip-hop instrumentalist trio. While the track “Open Channels” — which sees BBNG sounding like true disciples of Miles Davis’ Bitches Brew — appeared across all physical releases, it was not widely available on streaming services. Today, though, the Canadian band have added the song to the album’s tracklist across all music streaming platforms and have shared a trippy new short film for the track.

Directed by Sylvain Chaussée, the new clip is largely done in black and white, but with swaths of psychedelic colors soaking into the film. The band trudge through the snow, carrying their instruments, only to settle into an ominous blacked out performance space where only they are lit up. The color splashes flow like a lava lamp, adding detail to the saxophone, drums and bass.

The release comes ahead of Badbadnotgood’s tour, which begins on March 7th at the Varsity Theater in Minneapolis. A slew of March dates through the US will lead into their two Coachella festival performances, which sandwich two nights at The Novo in LA alongside Freddie Gibbs and Madlib. They’ll then embark on two separate stints of European tour dates.

Watch the video for “Open Channels” above and stream Talk Memory here.