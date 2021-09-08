BadBadNotGood’s ‘Beside April’ Video Is A Psychedelic Jazz Fever Dream

Canadian jazz ensemble BadBadNotGood announced earlier this summer that they’d be returning shortly with Talk Memory, their first new album in five years. Following up on the exciting news, the trio now share another preview of the effort with “Bedside April.”
Much like the rest of their catalog, BadBadNotGood’s “Bedside April” is a swirling instrumental number. It combines the trio’s jazz background with dizzying chords to create a full-on psychedelic fever dream.
In a statement alongside the “Bedside April” video, director Camille Summers-Valli shared their experience working with horses:
“There was really special energy around this video. The band wanted to do something with horses and equestrians. That’s where this begun. Funnily enough, I am petrified of horses. But it felt like a good way to overcome my fears. Subconsciously through a process of reading, finding references and discussing with my team, I started to piece together the puzzle of what this video could be. We shot this in Georgia; where the casting was incredible. The horse also was wonderful. So strong and majestic, we just wanted to do this beautiful creature justice. The magic aligned, so many great hard working people pulled this video together.”
Watch BadBadNotGood’s “Bedside April” video above and find their 2021/2022 tour dates below.
12/08/2021 — Calgary, AB @ The Palace Theatre
12/09/2021 — Edmonton, AB @ Midway
12/10/2021 — Winnipeg, MB @ Park Theatre
12/12/2021 — Victoria, BC @ Capitol Ballroom
12/13/2021 — Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
12/17/2021 — Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
12/18/2021 — Ottawa, ON @ Bronson Centre
12/19/2021 — Quebec City, QC @ Imperial Bell
12/22/2021 — Toronto, ON @ History
03/07/2022 — Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater
03/08/2022 — Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre
03/10/2022 — Chicago, IL @ Metro
03/11/2022 — Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre
03/12/2022 — Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom
03/14/2022 — Boston, MA @ Royale
03/16/2022 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
03/18/2022 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
03/19/2022 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
03/22/2022 — Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
03/24/2022 — Austin, TX @ Emo’s
03/25/2022 — Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater
03/26/2022 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
11/18/2022 — Dublin, IE @ Olympia
11/19/2022 — Stockholm, SE @ Nalen
11/21/2022 — Oslo, NO @ Vulkan
11/22/2022 — Copenhagen, DK @ VEGA
11/24/2022 — Hamburg, DE @ Markthalle
11/25/2022 — Berlin, DE @ Huxleys
11/28/2022 — Vienna, AT @ Ottakringer Brauerei
11/29/2022 — Munich, DE @ Muffathalle
11/30/2022 — Zurich, CH @ X–Tra
12/02/2022 — Utrecht, NL @ Ronda
12/03/2022 — Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique
12/04/2022 — Cologne, DE @ Carlswerk Victoria
12/06/2022 — London, UK @ Brixton Academy
12/07/2022 — Paris, FR @ Le Trianon
12/09/2022 — Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute
12/10/2022 — Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall
12/11/2022 — Bristol, UK @ Academy 1
12/13/2022 — Glasgow, UK @ QMU
Talk Memory is out 10/8 via XL. Pre-order it here.