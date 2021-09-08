BadBadNotGood’s ‘Beside April’ Video Is A Psychedelic Jazz Fever Dream

Canadian jazz ensemble BadBadNotGood announced earlier this summer that they’d be returning shortly with Talk Memory, their first new album in five years. Following up on the exciting news, the trio now share another preview of the effort with “Bedside April.”

Much like the rest of their catalog, BadBadNotGood’s “Bedside April” is a swirling instrumental number. It combines the trio’s jazz background with dizzying chords to create a full-on psychedelic fever dream.

In a statement alongside the “Bedside April” video, director Camille Summers-Valli shared their experience working with horses:

“There was really special energy around this video. The band wanted to do something with horses and equestrians. That’s where this begun. Funnily enough, I am petrified of horses. But it felt like a good way to overcome my fears. Subconsciously through a process of reading, finding references and discussing with my team, I started to piece together the puzzle of what this video could be. We shot this in Georgia; where the casting was incredible. The horse also was wonderful. So strong and majestic, we just wanted to do this beautiful creature justice. The magic aligned, so many great hard working people pulled this video together.”

Watch BadBadNotGood’s “Bedside April” video above and find their 2021/2022 tour dates below.

12/08/2021 — Calgary, AB @ The Palace Theatre

12/09/2021 — Edmonton, AB @ Midway

12/10/2021 — Winnipeg, MB @ Park Theatre

12/12/2021 — Victoria, BC @ Capitol Ballroom

12/13/2021 — Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

12/17/2021 — Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

12/18/2021 — Ottawa, ON @ Bronson Centre

12/19/2021 — Quebec City, QC @ Imperial Bell

12/22/2021 — Toronto, ON @ History

03/07/2022 — Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater

03/08/2022 — Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre

03/10/2022 — Chicago, IL @ Metro

03/11/2022 — Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

03/12/2022 — Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

03/14/2022 — Boston, MA @ Royale

03/16/2022 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

03/18/2022 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

03/19/2022 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

03/22/2022 — Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

03/24/2022 — Austin, TX @ Emo’s

03/25/2022 — Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

03/26/2022 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

11/18/2022 — Dublin, IE @ Olympia

11/19/2022 — Stockholm, SE @ Nalen

11/21/2022 — Oslo, NO @ Vulkan

11/22/2022 — Copenhagen, DK @ VEGA

11/24/2022 — Hamburg, DE @ Markthalle

11/25/2022 — Berlin, DE @ Huxleys

11/28/2022 — Vienna, AT @ Ottakringer Brauerei

11/29/2022 — Munich, DE @ Muffathalle

11/30/2022 — Zurich, CH @ X–Tra

12/02/2022 — Utrecht, NL @ Ronda

12/03/2022 — Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique

12/04/2022 — Cologne, DE @ Carlswerk Victoria

12/06/2022 — London, UK @ Brixton Academy

12/07/2022 — Paris, FR @ Le Trianon

12/09/2022 — Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute

12/10/2022 — Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

12/11/2022 — Bristol, UK @ Academy 1

12/13/2022 — Glasgow, UK @ QMU

Talk Memory is out 10/8 via XL. Pre-order it here.