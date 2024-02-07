We are just a week out from Apple TV+’s new original drama series, The New Look, which tells the story of fashion designers Christian Dior, Coco Chanel and their contemporaries as they launched a brand new era of fashion on the heels of World War II.

Ahead of The New Look‘s premiere, The 1975 has shared their new song, “Now Is The Hour” from the show’s soundtrack.

On the short, but sweet song, lead vocalist Matty Healy is lamenting saying goodbye to a lover, but promises to always wait for them.

“Now is the hour / When we must say goodbye / Soon you’ll be sailing / Far across the sea / While you’re away / Then remember me / When you return, you’ll find me / Waiting here,” sings Healy.

The song, along with the entirety of The New Look‘s soundtrack, was produced by Jack Antonoff. This past weekend, Antonoff won the Producer Of The Year (Non-Classical) award at the 2024 Grammys. In an interview with British GQ published last month, Antonoff expressed his excitement toward the current landscape of music.

“Music is in an exciting time because a lot of people are rediscovering the joy of the unpredictability of instruments,” he said. “I like hearing live drums, live bass instead of subs. A lot more bands are popping up. It’s a nice thing. There’s a community to it. When you witness the community of a band playing, it can be really beautiful and hopeful.”

You can listen to “Now Is The Hour” above.

The New Look premieres on Apple TV+ 2/14 with three episodes, and additional episodes streaming weekly.

The New Look soundtrack is out 4/3 via Shadow Of The City and Dirty Hit. Find more information here.