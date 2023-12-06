Beabadoobee has a special gift for her fans, who have been so loyal this past year. Today (December 6), the Filipino indie-pop singer has shared a special concert album Live In LA, featuring performances recorded at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles.

The album features several fan favorites, including her viral tracks “Glue Song” and “The Way Things Go,” as well as standout tracks from her albums Fake It Flowers and Beatopia.

Earlier this year, Bea opened for Taylor Swift on various dates of her critically acclaimed Eras Tour. During the Eras Tour, Bea spoke with People about taking inspiration to write new music while on the road.

“I’ve written so much recently, it’s like something in my brain where I’m like, all right, I’m back on my songwriting thing,” said Bea. “I’ve been planning on writing the next album and I’ve had ideas for it for ages and I’ve already had some songs here and there, but I’ve been finishing half-written songs and making new ones just yesterday. And it’s all really inspiring.”

You can see the Live In LA cover art and tracklist below.

1. “Talk”

2. “Apple Cider”

3. “10:36”

4. “Together”

5. “Charlie Brown”

6. “Care”

7. “She Plays Bass”

8. “Last Day On Earth”

9. “Pictures Of Us”

10. “Animal Noises”

11. “The Perfect Pair”

12. “See You Soon”

13. “Sunny Day”

14. “Glue Song”

15. “Don’t Get The Deal”

16. “You Lie All The Time”

17. “Back To Mars”

18. “Cologne”

19. “The Way Things Go”

20. “Coffee”

21. “Fairy Song”