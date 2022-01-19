Beach House Released Chapter 3 Of Their New Album, ‘Once Melody’

Back in November, beloved Baltimore dream pop duo Beach House, Victoria Legrand and Alex Scally, let fans know that they’d be releasing a whole lot of new music in the very near future. Their 2022 album, Once Melody is a double album, and the band opted to drop the first installment of the new work the day after announcing it, releasing the first four songs. That consisted Chapter 1, and in December they shared Chapter 2, another four songs, and tonight, they’ve completed the trilogy by releasing five more new tracks that constitute Chapter 3.

Once Melody will be releasing in full on February 18, with the final five songs dropping along with the whole album. This is the band’s first new project since 2018’s 7, which came on the heels of a B-sides and rarities project, and the double album release in 2015 of Depression Cherry and Thank Your Lucky Stars. Considering the band has been around since their debut self-titled project in 2006, it’s pretty impressive that they’re still in the groove and releasing great, relevant music over fifteen years later.

Check out Chapter 3 up above, which includes the following songs: “Sunset,” “Only You Know,” “Another Go Around,” “Masquerade” and “Illusion Of Forever.” And don’t forget to look for the full album in about a month.