All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

Beach Bunny — Emotional Creature Chicago quartet Beach Bunny have already proved their star power with the 2020 LP Honeymoon and the viral TikTok song “Cloud 9.” Now returning with their sophomore album Emotional Creature, the band have honed their catchy hooks and propulsive riffs to create 12 thoughtful and polished pop punk tracks. Jack White — Entering Heaven Alive It’s not often that we are gifted a great comeback record by a veteran rock star, and it’s even rarer to get two in the same year. But that’s exactly what Jack White has done in 2022 with April’s Fear Of The Dawn and his new LP Entering Heaven Alive. Contrasting the electric guitar-driven Fear Of The Dawn, Entering Heaven Alive is a rollicking effort combining tightly packed riffs and stripped-down, folksy tunes that show off White’s range as a musician.

Yellow Days — Apple Pie UK artist Yellow Days has made a name for himself over the years with swirling melodies and soulful, funk-infused rhythms. Now, the R&B-inspired singer is back with Apple Pie, the second in his series of EPs he’s releasing over the course of this year. The five-track effort is a collection of honeyed, groove-driven songs meant to symbolize pleasure and indulgence. Julia Jacklin — “Love, Try Not To Let Go” Aussie indie favorite Julia Jacklin is continuing to preview her upcoming LP Pleasure, and it’s already looking like an album of the year contender thanks to the confessional, driving singles. “Love, Try Not To Let Go” is no different, with Jacklin’s lovely vocals melting over a racing rhythm as she sings of finding ways to ground herself.

Field Medic — “I Had A Dream That You Died” Field Medic, the moniker of prolific and acclaimed musician Kevin Patrick Sullivan, returns with the track “I Had A Dream That You Died,” off his newly announced album ambitiously titled grow your hair long if you’re wanting to see something you can change. The song, like most of his other music, was recorded in a stream of consciousness with an acoustic guitar in hand and drum loop playing beside him. With candor and a sense of playfulness, Sullivan managed to create a catchy song that’s both funny and sentimental. MorMor — “Far Apart” Toronto artist MorMor first arrived on the scene with his genre-bending 2018 effort Heaven’s Only Wishful. Following another EP and 2020 single, the Canadian crooner makes a soulful and heart-tugging return with the dazzling track “Far Apart.” The tender tune offers space for MorMor to show off his impressive vocal range and swaggering lyrical delivery.

Enumclaw — “Cowboy Bebop” PNW-based punk rock newcomers Enumclaw have positioned themselves as ones to watch with their punchy riffs and ’90s alt rock-inspired sound. Their latest single “Cowboy Bebop” previews their debut LP Save The Baby, which arrives in October, and carries grunge sensibilities as they move further on their journey to become the “best band since Oasis.” Local Natives — “Desert Snow” The last we heard from 2010’s indie pop icons Local Natives, they had just released the 2020 EP Sour Lemon. But that changed this week when the band shared a pair of two wistful singles. The song “Desert Snow” was inspired by a trip to the Joshua Tree desert, which can be heard through the breezy chords and warm, comforting melodies.

Catie Turner — “Step Mom” We can all get a little petty when breakups don’t end amicably. But Catie Turner has the best recipe for revenge — dating her ex’s dad. The musician’s tongue-in-cheek track “Step Mom” is a witty, brazen, and hard-rocking anthem that perfectly encapsulates Turner’s confident and catchy songwriting. Petey — “Big Bad!” After dropping one of the best albums of 2021, musician-turned-TikTok comedian Petey is back with the standalone single “Big Bad!” The frenetic, surf rock-leaning track is fueled by a rapid-fire riff as Petey sings about when things don’t go your way.