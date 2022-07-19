MorMor burst onto the scene in 2018 with the single “Heaven’s Only Wishful,” the first of many smooth and genre-combining tunes from the Toronto artist. Since then, he’s maintained a relatively low profile, especially in recent years. After 2018’s Heaven’s Only Wishful EP and 2019’s Some Place Else EP, MorMor dropped “Don’t Cry” in October 2020 and before today, that was the most recent output from him.

Now, though, after nearly two years, MorMor returns with another new song, “Far Apart.” The tune, which arrives with a video directed by

Camille Summers Valli, is a fine balance of groove and soul and is therefore more of what has made MorMor so beloved by fans. Press materials also note the song was recorded during a pandemic lockdown and was self-written and self-produced. The track arrives after MorMor teased a 30-second portion of it on Twitter last month.

MorMor says of the tune in a statement, “[Far Apart] is a song about the toxicity that occurs in a relationship when both people haven’t yet faced their demons.” On Twitter, he described the tune as the beginning of a “new chapter,” which echoes the press statement saying there’s “more from MorMor coming soon.”

Beginning a new chapter and it starts with this. My new song Far Apart. In writing this song I was able to rediscover a sense of optimism during a dark time. I hope it does the same for you. Forever thankful for your patience, love, & support. “Far Apart” is out now!! -Seth pic.twitter.com/A8UEycFUA7 — MorMor (@mormor) July 19, 2022

Watch the “Far Apart” video above.