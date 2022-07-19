Field Medic‘s new album, announced today and coming in October, is named Grow Your Hair Long If You’re Wanting To See Something You Can Change. This might be the most Fiona Apple-esque album title we will get this year. Like the “Criminal” singer, Field Medic’s music lacks filter in the best way, and this quality is retained on the LP’s lead single “I Had A Dream That You Died.”

“I had a dream that you died / Somehow made it about me,” the singer-songwriter, whose real name is Kevin Patrick Sullivan, confesses on the chorus to a perky beat. Often compared to folky friends Hovvdy or Alex G, Sullivan uses a lo-fi sonic palette to his advantage, creating a sense of intimacy with the listener. The clever lines add to the song’s disarming nature: “I feel like a lava lamp / The way that I’ve been totally f*cked by time.”

About working on the record, Sullivan said, ”Music is definitely a vessel for some form of healing. Sometimes the best way to get out of your own head is to just get to work. Making this album helped me find my happiness again.”

Watch the video for “I Had A Dream That You Died” above and check out the LP artwork and tracklist below.

1. “Always Emptiness”

2. “Weekends”

3. “I Had A Dream That You Died”

4. “Noonday Sun”

5. “I Think About You All The Time”

6. “House Arrest”

7. “Stained Glass”

8. “Miracle/Marigold”

9. “Had My Fun/Back To The Start”

Grow Your Hair Long If You’re Wanting To See Something You Can Change arrives 10/14 via Run For Cover Records. Pre-order it here.