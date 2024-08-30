The Best Vinyl Releases Of August 2024

Anybody who thought the vinyl resurgence was just a fad was mistaken: The industry has experienced a legitimate revival. As a result, music fans are interested in physical media in ways they may not have if the decades-old medium hasn’t made a comeback. That doesn’t mean everybody is listening to just their parents’ old music, though. That’s part of it, sure, thanks to rereleases that present classic albums in new ways. A vital part of the renewed vinyl wave, though, is new projects being released as records, of which there are plenty. Whatever you might be into, each month brings a new slew of vinyl releases that has something for everybody. Some stand out above the rest, naturally, so check out some of our favorite vinyl releases of August below.

Jack White — No Name Jack White made this release fun, initially dropping it by surprisingly giving unmarked vinyls to Third Man Records customers. Later, White gave the initially mysterious No Name (which Uproxx’s Steven Hyden reckons is a “genuine comeback”) a wider release. Get it here. Elliott Smith — XO (Deluxe Edition) Smith’s classic album XO is getting a majorv inyl reissue for the first time, and it’s a big one, featuring “all the B-sides and assorted tracks that were released on the various singles, promos, and international editions.” This edition was previously released digitally in 2019, but now you can pop it on your record player (as long as you snag one of the 4,000 pressings made available). Get it here.

Sabrina Carpenter — Short N’ Sweet Short N’ Sweet has only been out for a few days, but the success of singles “Please Please Please” and “Espresso” have already made it one of the year’s biggest albums. The vinyl options are great, too, as there’s an understated blue pressing as well as a more in-your-face picture disc. Get it here. Porter Robinson — Worlds 10th Anniversary and Worlds Live At Second Sky 2019 Robinson made a splash with his debut album Worlds, and ten years on, he has reissued it with lovely holographic cover art as a 2-LP edition. Furthermore, there’s also Worlds Live At Second Sky 2019, which marks the first-ever release of the concert audio from his Second Sky festival. Get it here.

The Jackson 5 — Get It Together (Reissue) Elemental Music has been rolling out its Motown Sound Collection over the past few months and one of its latest offerings is a Jackson 5 classic, Get It Together. This is a slick-looking one, as it featured red vinyl and a die-cut cover. Also available from Motown this month is Smokey Robinson & The Miracles’ Make It Happen (Mono edition) and More Hits By The Supremes (Mono edition). Get it here. Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals — NPR Tiny Desk Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals have one of the biggest Tiny Desk concerts: The YouTube video is one of NPR Music’s three to top 100 million views. Now, it finally has a home in your record collection, as it’s been pressed on vinyl for the first time. Get it here.

Beabadoobee — This Is How Tomorrow Moves Beabadoobee’s latest was named one of Uproxx’s most-anticipated albums of the rest of 2024, but now there’s no more need to anticipate since it’s been released. The “red apple” vinyl looks fantastic, too. Get it here. Sam Smith — In The Lonely Hour 10 Year Anniversary Edition Sam Smith became an instant star with their 2014 debut album In The Lonely Hour and its signature hit “Stay With Me.” That was ten years ago now, and Smith has celebrated with an anniversary reissue that includes an exclusive new song called “Little Sailor.” Get it here.